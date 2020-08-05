HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football program was put in a good news-bad news scenario on Wednesday afternoon.
When the American Athletic Conference announced its scheduling plans to include eight league games and as many non-conference contests as a team can play, it showed that Marshall’s scheduled contest with East Carolina is safe ... for now.
However, a message from East Carolina Athletic Director Jon Gilbert that appeared on the ECU Athletics website showed that there is potential for the game to be moved out of the Week Zero slot that he and Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick had petitioned the NCAA for earlier this year.
“We are going to keep our schedule at 10 games while continuing to have discussions with other schools,” Gilbert said. “We have talked with Marshall about the possibility of moving our season opener on Aug. 29 to a date in early or mid-September, and those discussions will continue.”
East Carolina lost a pair of games after South Carolina and Norfolk State fell off the schedule due to their respective leagues’ rules regarding schedules for 2020.
Marshall already had an off week on Sept. 5 and then the Herd’s home game with Pitt fell through on Sept. 12 due to the ACC’s scheduling rules for non-conference games as well, which means there is flexibility with the teams in terms of when the game can be played.
Gilbert’s comments on the school’s athletics website come on the same day North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would stay in Phase 2 instead of moving into its Phase 3 of reopening, originally scheduled for this weekend.
Phase 2 restrictions, which Cooper said would remain in effect until at least Sept. 11, includes limits on mass gatherings, which would impact an Aug. 29 matchup between the Herd and the Pirates.
Marshall and East Carolina’s matchup in 2020 commemorates the 50-year anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash — the deadliest tragedy in sports history.
On Nov. 14, 1970, Marshall’s team plane crashed into the hillside upon re-entry to Tri-State Airport following the Herd’s 17-14 loss to East Carolina at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.
Hamrick was unavailable for comment for this story.