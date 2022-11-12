HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team performed well in all three phases of the game, and the end result reflected that effort.
The Thundering Herd picked up its sixth win of the season, defeating Appalachian State 28-21 Saturday evening in the annual "75" game, a tribute to the lives lost in the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 individuals aboard flight Southern Airways Flight 932 as it traveled back from the team's game at East Carolina.
"This weekend brings a lot of raw emotion to a lot of people here," Marshall coach Charles Huff said after the win. "There's a lot of pressure on the guys, you know. Someone told me the coach that was here before me said 'How's it feel to be the coach of a game you can't lose?,' but I didn't look at it that way."
"I took the pressure off the guys and said whatever we do, just make sure that when we walk off that field, the 75 are proud of how we played," Huff continued.
Cam Fancher threw for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the special teams unit chipped in another score and the defense did enough to stymie a prolific Mountaineers offense, picking up the Herd's first win over an FBS team at home in 2022.
Marshall (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt) used 15 plays to drive 80 yards on the opening series of the game, which was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Khalan Laborn to set the tone of the game. Another 80-yard drive came in the second quarter, and that one ended in a touchdown as well.
"We talked about starting fast and we talked about playing one play at a time," Huff said of the initial scoring drive, their first in a game since Sept. 17 at Bowling Green. "For the first time, we came out and started fast and created a lot of momentum early."
The momentum they built on offense translated to defense in the second quarter. Following a tipped ball interception by App State's Logan Doublin that gave the Mountaineers possession at the Marshall 33 yard line, the Herd's Micah Abraham returned the favor on the next play, a deep ball to the end zone.
Abraham's team-high fifth interception of the season gave the Herd possession at its own 20 after the touchback and just when it looked like that drive was going to stall out quickly, Charles Montgomery caught a screen pass on third-and-17 and, with the help of blockers down the field, turned it into a 71-yard gain to move Marshall into the red zone.
Fancher threw his first of two touchdowns on the day, a 5-yarder to Jayden Harrison, to extend Marshall's lead to 14-0 with 7:12 left in the first half before App State (5-5, 2-4 SBC) would find its first points of the contest.
After Caleb McMillian muffed a punt, the Mountaineers recovered at the Herd 32-yard line and used 10 plays and more than five minutes of clock before reaching the end zone on a 2-yard Daetrich Harrington run on fourth down and goal.
It was the first rushing touchdown Marshall had allowed to a running back all season and it pulled App State within a possession, 14-7, with one minute remaining in the first half.
The special teams for both sides made big plays that resulted in scores early in the third quarter. Marshall's Shadeed Ahmed blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone by Dainsus Miller, who also recovered a muffed kick on the opening kickoff of the third quarter.
The touchdown and extra point extended the Herd lead to 21-7, but not to be outdone, App State's Milan Tucker returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to pull the Mountaineers back within seven, 21-14, after Michael Hughes' PAT.
The two sides traded offensive touchdowns after that, as Marshall pushed the lead back to two possessions with a 19-yard touchdown with 7:57 left in the third quarter. App State scored its final points on the first play of the fourth quarter, a 14-yard touchdown pass from Brice to Henry Pearson, to cut the deficit to seven, 28-21.
A key defensive stop on fourth down all but sealed the victory for Marshall late in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-1, Eli Neal dropped App State's Brice for a loss of 3 yards, forcing a turnover on downs at the Herd's 16-yard line, which preserved the Herd's seven-point lead.
App State's final two drives each ended on downs. Defensive end Sam Burton said Marshall was prepared for the moment and up for the challenge.
"We like challenges like that," Burton said. "Back against the wall and we have to make a stop. Eli came up and made a great play."
The Herd's next game is another road contest, as they face Georgia Southern Saturday, a 6:00 p.m. kickoff against the Eagles in Statesboro, Georgia.