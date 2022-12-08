The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Jacob Conner looks to make a pass as the Herd takes on Akron during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — One streak will end Thursday night when the Marshall University men’s basketball team travels to Duquesne.

The Thundering Herd has won seven consecutive games since dropping its season opener, while the Dukes have won six straight entering Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

