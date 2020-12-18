HUNTINGTON — In what was expected to be a defensive fight, UAB coach Bill Clark elected to go after the win with the game on the line.
UAB wide receiver Trea Shropshire caught a 71-yard touchdown pass with 4:02 left, capping a day in which he set a career high with 180 receiving yards, to help the Blazers earn a 22-13 win over Marshall in Friday night’s Conference USA Championship at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
It was part of a balanced UAB offense that racked up 468 yards with more than 200 yards rushing and passing against a Marshall defense that came in as one of the nation’s top defenses.
Marshall dropped its second straight game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and fell to 7-2 overall. The Herd will await its bowl opponent announcement this weekend.