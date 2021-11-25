HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University baseball fans remembered legendary Thundering Herd baseball coach Jack Cook, who died Wednesday, but it wasn't just for his considerable accomplishments on the field.
Cook, 95, died at his home. He had recently suffered a heart attack. A 1994 inductee into the MU Athletic Hall of Fame, Cook coached the Herd to a 422-344-3 record. Before that, he played and coached at Huntington High before playing at Marshall. A beloved friend and mentor to many, Cook was memorialized by a multitude of fans after his death.
"I always enjoyed talking to coach, be it in the dugout, at the farmer's market, at the farm or just sitting on his porch," local umpire and teacher Bill Palmer of Kenova said. "Many life lessons learned from him."
Wayne High School boys basketball coach Sam Coughenour had Cook for classes at Marshall.
"One of my favorite classes was coaching baseball, taught by coach Cook," Coghenour said.
Former Marshall sports information directors Mac Yates and Ricky Hazel said they were saddened to hear of Cook's death.
"I loved Jack Cook," said Yates, Marshall's SID for much of the 1980s. "Best college coach ever in any sport. I loved every minute I spent with coach Cook. he will be remembered forever by so many."
Hazel, SID at MU in the 1990s, said Cook meant so much to him.
"He left a mark on my life with kindness as well as his love of all things Marshall," Hazel said.
Dozens lamented that Cook didn't live to see a new baseball stadium at Marshall. Cook said the new ballpark was promised to him in 1967. The university has a site for the stadium off 24th Street between 3rd and 5th Avenues, but construction at hasn't begun.
Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O'Malley said Cook is irreplaceable.
"When mentioning the giants in Marshall Athletics, one cannot omit Jack," O'Malley said. "He was a father, friend and mentor to so many. He has left an indelible mark on us all. We'll miss him."
Herd baseball coach Jeff Waggoner was a friend and fan of Cook. Waggoner said he learned a great deal from the veteran coach.
"Marshall, the City of Huntington, the State of West Virginia lost a legend," Waggoner said. "My thoughts and prayers for out to his family and Marshall baseball alumni."
Cook's friend Fredric George of Huntington said that while Cook is remembered most for his work at Marshall, he was more than a baseball coach.
"Even the junior high level he taught children not merely about playing sports but about basic values, including how we treat others and the importance of honesty and integrity," George said. "Equally important was that he treated all children equally regardless of race at a time when Huntington public schools were adapting to desegregation."
Larry Verbage played for Cook at Marshall. He was emotional recalling his time spent with his coach and mentor. Verbage said he is pushing for the new ballpark to be named for Cook.
"I'm sure going to miss this legend," Verbage said. "He took a chance on so many West Virginia boys. He was not only the greatest coach, but absolutely the best friend a player could ever have."
Greg Garber of St. Albans said he cherishes memories of how Cook took time with him at baseball camp.
"He was a great man," Gerber said. "I went to his weeklong camp when I was younger and I still remember him sitting down with me after camp one day for almost an hour just talking about life and baseball. I got to see him a couple of years ago and he said he remembered me."
Former Herd pitcher and current Cabell Midland pitching coach Rodney May said he will greatly miss Cook.
"I cannot put into words what this amazing man meant to me and the Marshall family," May said. "It's a tough loss. There is one name that stands out above all in Marshall baseball history -- coach Cook. He'll be forever remembered. I know there are a lot of great stories being told in Heaven today. He took a bunch of hometown guys and made us so much better. He always had that magic about him. He always saw the best in you and what we could become."
Cook led Huntington High to state championships in 1961, 1964 and 1966 before accepting the Marshall job. He coached the 1973 Herd to the school’s first NCAA Tournament and in 1978 won the Southern Conference championship. In the 1978 NCAA Regional tournament, Cook guided Marshall to a 4-0 win over Florida State and a 9-3 triumph over Clemson to put the Herd within one win of a trip to the College World Series. Miami (Florida) beat Marshall twice to end the Herd’s season.
That season, Marshall achieved a school-best national ranking of No. 14 during the season and No. 17 in the final poll. Cook was named the Southern Conference and Atlantic Region coach of the year and was a finalist for national coach of the year honors.
Cook later led Marshall to the 1981 Southern Conference title and was the league coach of the year again in 1989. Fourteen of Cook’s players went on to play professional baseball, and 11, including late son Chip, are in the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame. Cook is enshrined in the West Virginia Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. His number 1 is the only retired Marshall baseball jersey.
Cook's daughter Kimberly said funeral arrangements will be completed later this week.