HUNTINGTON — There isn’t going to be an overabundance of deception as Marshall and Florida Atlantic meet at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
Both teams feature similar styles of play, similar personnel and many players whom have played with or against each other in the high school ranks, giving each a solid base of knowledge going into the contest.
When it comes down to it, the game will be decided on execution.
“It will be a great challenge for us and I know we have a lot of Florida guys who are looking forward to going own and playing that game,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said.
Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) comes into the game off a solid performance against Old Dominion in which the Herd established its rushing attack and the defense turned in a stout performance with eight sacks.
On the other side, Florida Atlantic is the hottest team in Conference USA right now, winners of four straight games with each coming by double digits.
Turnovers have been the key for the Owls in their success, as they boast of a plus-8 turnover margin, which ranks in the top 10 in FBS.
The catalyst for Florida Atlantic (4-2, 2-0 C-USA) has been quarterback Chris Robison, who has thrown for 1,557 yards with 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Robison is spreading the ball to receivers well, utilizing tight end Harrison Bryant — an All-American candidate — as a main weapon while incorporating wide receivers John Mitchell, Deangelo Antoine and Tavaris Harrison as well.
From a defensive standpoint, Marshall’s best ally could be its pass rush, which got to Old Dominion eight times last week with Darius Hodge leading the way. Hodge tied a program record with 4.5 sacks in the win.
Robison has the ability to scramble out of the pocket to keep plays alive, so Hodge said the goal of his defensive line is to get to him in a collective manner.
“He stays in the pocket for a while and if he doesn’t see anything, he’s going to see what he can do on the ground, so we’ve got to make sure we keep him in the pocket,” Hodge said. “As a D-line, we always rush as one. If you rush as one, there’s not going to be any lanes for a quarterback to run.”
Holliday said another performance like last week’s is needed from Hodge.
“He’s an explosive young kid who is very athletic and does a good job of rushing the passer,” Holliday said. “We just have to get back-to-back games like that out of him. We’re going to need that kind of play out of him to get pressure (on Robison).”
On the other side of the football, Marshall’s offense will be charged with taking care of the football against a Florida Atlantic team that has 13 takeaways in six games, including six interceptions in their last two games.
Herd quarterback Isaiah Green has done a good job of moving the football in Conference USA action, but throughout the season has been inconsistent in taking care of the football.
In Marshall’s two road games, Green has struggled, throwing a key fourth-quarter interception in the loss at Boise State while accounting for four turnovers in the C-USA loss at Middle Tennessee.
Green’s poise on the road has to improve for the Herd to log its first road win of 2019.
“Play better, take care of the ball, score in the red zone,” Holliday said of what it takes to get a road win. “All three of those things.”
Offensively, the Herd will look to establish its rushing attack with Brenden Knox and Sheldon Evans to take some of the pressure off of Green.
Marshall is averaging 211 rushing yards per game while throwing for 220, which is giving the team optimal balance.
However, momentum plays — turnovers and big plays in special teams — have not gone their way, which has neutralized the advantage that the balance gives the Herd.
Momentum plays will be huge on Friday in a game where most players from both sides will feel at home. Marshall has 33 players from Florida on its roster.
“Any time they have the opportunity to go home to play in front of their friends and family, they like doing that,” Holliday said. “I’m sure they’re excited to get down there.”