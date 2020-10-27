HUNTINGTON — Marshall will not make its scheduled trip to Miami to take on FIU on Friday due to COVID-19 issues within FIU’s football program, the schools released Tuesday afternoon.
FIU’s two paragraph release on the matter cited that the postponement was “Due to FIU football’s lack of available scholarship student-athletes.”
FIU also said “The action follows Conference USA COVID-19 guidelines, which require a threshold for the game to be played safely. The shortage is due to quarantining of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, as well as injuries.”
Stadium’s Brett McMurphy was the first to report the game not being played Friday.
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said that while the postponement is disappointing, he understands the situation.
“Our student-athlete welfare at both Marshall and FIU is our No. 1 priority and always has been,” Hamrick said. “They didn’t feel it was safe to play, and we can appreciate and understand that.”
McMurphy went on to say in his post to social media that the game would likely not be made up due to a lack of common open dates, but the game’s listing as a postponement instead of a cancellation lends itself to thinking that Conference USA will try to reschedule the game.
Conference USA pushed its championship game back from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 in an effort to accommodate make-up weekends for games lost due to COVID-19.
Currently, this is Marshall’s second league game that needs to be made up. The Herd also lost an Oct. 3 home date with Rice.
The possibility remains that Marshall could make up both the Rice and FIU games within the two additional weeks allotted by Conference USA.
This is the second game in a two-week span that FIU has lost due to COVID-19 complications within its program.
FIU lost a Conference USA contest with Charlotte on Oct. 17, but returned to play FCS member Jacksonville State on Friday night, losing 19-10.
In that loss, the Panthers had a depleted roster due to continued COVID-19 issues and injuries that forced many players to miss.
The contest at FIU was Marshall’s last scheduled road game for the 2020 season, which makes it more likely that they will try to make the game up.
Currently, Marshall is scheduled for three home games to end the season: UMass (Nov. 7), Middle Tennessee (Nov. 14) and Charlotte (Nov. 21).