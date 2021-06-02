Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s opponents for the 2021 season. Today, we look at the Herd’s opponent for the home opener on Sept. 11: North Carolina Central.
HUNTINGTON — North Carolina Central is scheduled to take the field for its 2021 football season opener on Aug. 28 at Alcorn State.
That much is known.
As for the rest of the information about the Eagles, that is pretty much an unknown heading into the season.
NC Central is part of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, which suspended play for the fall on July 16, 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MEAC was one of several conferences opting for a spring football slate, which had NC Central with four games scheduled for February and March.
However, on Jan. 21, NC Central announced it was opting out of the spring football schedule due to the health, safety and well-being of its student-athletes.
It was a two-fold decision. At the time, COVID-19 vaccines still weren’t readily available across the country and the expense of testing in a suitable manner was costly for the FCS program.
Also, there was still plenty of risk surrounding players contracting COVID-19 through competition, which furthered that worry.
In a non-COVID-19 concern, if everything went well with the season, football players would have played in spring, then suited up two or three months later to begin work for the fall, which further put them at risk for injury due to a decrease in recuperation time.
It was a decision that was not entered into lightly by the NC Central administration, led by Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree, the school’s athletic director.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to compete this spring,” McCree said. “Our priority is to always provide the best academic and athletic experience for each student-athlete, and delivering this news to members of our football program was difficult. However, after careful and deliberate discussions with our coaching staff and sports performance team members, the health, safety, and well-being of our football student-athletes prevailed as the number one factor in this decision.
“We have seen firsthand the impact of the pandemic. There are more challenges at this time and it is best for us not to move forward, but to allow our young men to remain safe and prepare for the fall 2021 season.”
It was a difficult time for head coach Trei Oliver, too.
“It’s been rough trying to manage 110 players, staff and everything else and keep them safe,” Oliver said.
With the fall 2021 season in sight, the Eagles geared up for a spring practice season under Oliver, who spoke on those sessions following the spring game on April 10.
“I’d still like to see more consistency in the red zone, as far as finishing drives,” Oliver said.
Offensively, NC Central returns talented quarterback Davius Richard, who threw for 2,020 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 2019.
Richard also has several weapons returning to throw to in Ryan McDaniel (39 catches, 368 yards, 3 TDs in 2019) and E.J. Hicks (24 catches, 351 yards, TD in 2019).
In the backfield, running backs Isaiah Totten and Jordan Freeman return from the running back-by-committee look employed by Oliver.
However, a pair of newcomers that could challenge for playing time include Josh Pullen and Latrell Collier.
Collier will be known by Marshall and in-state fans within West Virginia as a successful runner and the 2017 Kennedy Award winner after rushing for 2,235 yards and 39 touchdowns.
Collier went on to Marshall, but transferred to NC Central where he will now be a redshirt sophomore.
Oliver’s note about his team’s execution in the red zone showed with the Eagles struggling to just 17.5 points per game despite better-than-average offensive statistical numbers in both rushing and passing.
Defensively, the Eagles will feature several new faces, but have some returning talent as well.
The Eagles did boast of one national award winner from its defense during the 2020-21 year — that belonging to Jessie Malit, who won the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award, as announced on May 5.
Malit, a senior defensive end, carries a 3.2 grade point average while studying political science with an emphasis in pre-law and theory. Malit helped lead a movement that had all NC Central football players vote in the 2020 election.
The multi-talented defensive end started all 12 games in 2019 and recorded 26 tackles with five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Malit is expected to be one of the team’s leaders this season.
Other defensive players to look out for include Brandon Codrington, whose impact on special teams is just as big as a return man.
Codrington will also be a leader in the special teams department, which needs more consistency from its phase from a field position standpoint.
Punter John Pecaro averaged just 38.1 yards per punt in 2019 while kickoff specialist Adrian Olivo averaged just 49 yards per kickoff, which put the defense at a disadvantage.
NC Central opens its season at Alcorn State in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 28 before traveling for a game against Marshall on Sept. 11.
Four of the Eagles’ first five games are away from Durham, North Carolina, meaning the team will have a difficult trek early after a near two-year layoff from action.