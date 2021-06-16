Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s opponents for the 2021 season. The next team on the list did not see action in 2020 and will see a head coach leading the group for the first time. Next up is Old Dominion.
HUNTINGTON — The wait for Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne has been excruciating.
Rahne was named head coach of the Monarchs on Dec. 11, 2019.
It came at a time when the ODU program was in flux after a 1-11 season which featured no Conference USA wins.
The hope was that a new decade would inspire new life in the program after a changing of the guard following the dismissal of Bobby Wilder.
Nearly two years later, though, Old Dominion still hasn’t played its first live game with Rahne at the helm, thanks to COVID-19 and the decision to opt out of the 2020 season completely.
When Rahne takes the field for his first game as ODU’s leader on Sept. 3 at Wake Forest, it will be 632 days since he was named as head coach and 643 days since the Monarchs’ last game.
Much has changed within college football since that time as COVID-19 brought about plenty of changes, so everything will essentially be new as Rahne gets started.
Considering where ODU was at the time of Rahne’s arrival, ‘new’ isn’t exactly the worst concept ever.
Offensively, Old Dominion was abysmal in 2019, which is why the administration brought in Rahne — a previous Power 5 offensive coordinator at Penn State — to help shape things up.
The offensive line was the team’s biggest issue in its one-win campaign in 2019, so Rahne went out and got Maryland offensive tackle Tyran Hunt to help shore up some of the issues.
Hunt will be at one tackle with Nick Saldiveri at the other while Isaac Weaver is back at center. Those three options are a good start, but the team needs to develop its guards and depth in behind the starters heading into the season.
The quarterback position struggled — much due to the offensive line woes — but Stone Smartt and Hayden Wolff each return. The Monarchs also added UCF transfer Darriel Mack who could prove to be the best of the bunch, but only time — and repetitions — will tell.
Mack is a 6-3, 230-pound signal-caller who could go a long way toward building success for Rahne.
Mack’s receiver group features returning talent Aaron Moore, but the most noteworthy players may be those who have come from other universities to join Rahne. Those players include wide receivers Ali Jennings (WVU) and Trey Blount (Georgia) and tight end Zack Kuntz, who joined Rahne after being with him at Penn State.
Old Dominion was hit pretty hard by the NCAA transfer portal — especially once it was announced the team would not play in 2020.
No position got it worse than the defensive line, though, which saw Keion White and Juwan Ross each exit the program.
Marcus Haynes is back on one edge, but the Monarchs have to solidify a pass rush and some run-stoppers up front to see success.
The linebacker corps has one solid piece in Jordan Young, who will be the leader of the defense. However, there has to be some guys step up around him for the second level to see success.
The back end of the defense is where the team will be strongest with safeties Geronda Hall and Marell Blackmon, along with cornerback LaMareon James.
Still, Rahne’s recruiting will be put to the test early as many young players will get ample opportunity to show exactly what they can do.
Considering that Rahne’s recruiting backyard is one of the nation’s top producers of talent, the fix could come about sooner than later.
However, the team hasn’t won a Conference USA contest since a 34-31 win over North Texas on Nov. 10, 2018.
That simply can’t be ignored.
There is some experience returning and there is some talent being pushed into bigger roles, but it is on Rahne to bring it all together.
The likelihood is that Old Dominion’s year off plus 2019 difficulties will leave the Monarchs near the bottom of the C-USA East heap when 2021 is all said and done.
However, a quick maturing process and Rahne’s ascent in the C-USA ranks could occur sooner than expected and lead to some 2021 wins due to a favorable C-USA slate.