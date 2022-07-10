Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment in a 12-part series looking at Marshall football’s 2022 opponents. In Week 8, Marshall faces Coastal Carolina, a top contender in the Sun Belt East division, for the first time in program history.
HUNTINGTON — Under head coach Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina has burst onto the national college football scene and doesn’t appear to be backing down any time soon.
Entering his fourth season at the helm, Chadwell already has a Sun Belt title to his credit (2020), a remarkable turnaround for a program that posted a 5-7 overall record in his first season as head coach.
The Chanticleers have posted 11 wins in back-to-back seasons but face a tall task to repeat that in 2022 with just six starters returning this season.
If it’s any consolation, one of the six is the two-time reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year — quarterback Grayson McCall — who tallied up more than 2,800 yards through the air and accounted for 31 total touchdowns last season.
Despite the other offensive weapons lost, McCall keeps Coastal Carolina in the conversation for a Sun Belt title. He’s a proven performer and takes care of the football, having thrown just six interceptions to 54 touchdowns in two seasons as the starter.
The Chanticleers have a pair of talented running backs in sophomore Braydon Bennett and senior Reese White will take over for Shermari Jones, a 1,000 rusher from last season.
The biggest question on offense will be who leads the way at receiver. In 2021, McCall leaned on the abilities of Jaivon Heiligh, Isaiah Likely and Kameron Brown who combined for 161 receptions, over 2,600 yards and 24 touchdowns a season ago.
Bennett flashed potential as a receiving threat out of the backfield (24 catches, 295 yards) and the Chanticleers will need more of it in 2022 with all the ammo they’ve lost.
No other receiver accounted for more than 100 yards the entire season, so McCall will have to develop chemistry with new weapons through fall camp. Joining the receiving corps is Georgia State transfer and fifth-year senior Sam Pickney, which will add some much needed experience.
Helping sure up the offensive line are returning starters Willie Lampkin at center and right tackle Anwine Loper, who have a combined 54 starts to their credit and have developed into two of the better lineman in the league.
Coastal Carolina is even younger on defense, replacing nine starters from last year’s squad, but there’s great potential even with such large turnover.
As a true freshman, defensive end Josaiah Stewart was fifth in the nation with 12.5 sacks while also recording three forced fumbles. Nose tackle Jerrod Clark stood out in spring practices and is expected to be a key piece of the defensive line
All-Sun Belt cornerback D’Jordan Strong returns to the secondary and fifth-year senior Lance Boykin will also bring a veteran presence on the back end of the defense, complimenting a young but hopeful group of linebackers which includes two backups from last season and two additions through the transfer portal.
Redshirt freshman Liam Gray who performed well in 2021 is expected to assume all place kicking duties. Gray attempted just two field goals last season but made a 46-yard attempt and converted on 12-of-13 extra point attempts with limited reps behind departed kicker Massimo Biscardi.