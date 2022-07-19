Editor's note: This is the 11th installment of the 12-part series looking at Marshall football’s 2022 opponents. This one renews an old Southern Conference rivalry when the Thundering Herd travels to take on Georgia Southern.
HUNTINGTON — Georgia Southern is leaving quite a bit in the rearview mirror.
After three straight winning seasons from 2018-20, the 2021 season left much to be desired, so the Eagles are turning the page to a new era as they revamp the program under former USC coach Clay Helton.
With a new head coach, a slew of new pieces in the starting lineup and new coordinators on both offense and defense, Georgia Southern has its work cut out for 2022 in the Sun Belt Conference's already lethal East Division.
Helton comes to Statesboro after six seasons with the Trojans, who captured a Pac-12 conference title and a Rose Bowl victory under his direction, but what happened in the wake of that early success was what sealed his fate in Southern California.
Helton was fired two games into the 2021 season, was named head coach at Georgia Southern a few months later, and hopes to help turn the Eagles around in 2022.
To do that, new additions to the team will have to mesh together with those returning and both the defensive and offensive units will have to be much improved in order compete in the Sun Belt East.
Fourteen starters from last year's squad are back in Statesboro this fall but the Eagles will have new starters in key positions like quarterback and running back in 2022.
Leading rusher Logan Wright is gone, but juniors Gerald Green and Jalen White combined for over 800 yards and nine touchdowns a season ago and are in line for more reps this year.
Buffalo transfer Kyle Vantrease should add a stable veteran presence under center, bringing five years of college football experience to Georgia Southern and more of a true passer than the Eagles have had in previous years.
In 2021, Georgia Southern quarterbacks threw a combined five touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Vantrease will be tasked with balancing the run and pass in the new spread scheme.
Leading receiver Khaleb Hood is back after a 2021 campaign highlighted by 35 catches for 442 yards. Tight end Beau Johnson caught three of the five touchdown passes thrown in 2021 and could be a favorite target for Vantrease.
Four starters are back on the offensive line - a unit that allowed 28 sacks last fall - and the group as a whole must adjust to a new offensive scheme. Three of the four — Caleb Kelly, Logan Langemeier and Brian Miller — started all 12 games. Khalil Crowder started 11.
Six starters return on the defensive side of the ball and the line appears to be a strength heading into the season, led by sixth-year senior Justin Ellis, who recorded a team-high five sacks in 2021.
Behind the line, however, there are several question marks. Two linebackers transferred from the program - one landed at East Carolina and the other at Wake Forest - which will make way for younger players to grow into those roles.
The secondary will get a boost with the return of cornerback Derrick Canteen - regarded as one of the best in the conference at his position - after missing most of 2021 with an injury. Leading tackler Anthony Wilson also returns at safety after making 78 tackles.
The biggest bright spot on the team is on special teams with the placekicker, punter, kickoff specialist and long snapper all returning for this season. Each of them started in all 12 games last year.