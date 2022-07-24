The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Camellia Bowl Football

Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger (3) looks to throw against Ball State during the first half of the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. Marshall will take on the new Sun Belt foe for the first time on Nov. 26.

 Vasha Hunt | The Associated Press

Editor’s note: This is the final installment of a 12-part series involving Marshall football’s 2022 opponents. The final game of the season features a home contest against Georgia State on Nov. 26.

HUNTINGTON — Perhaps no Sun Belt Conference team is more eager to get back on the gridiron than the Georgia State Panthers.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you