Editor’s note: This is the seventh installment in a 12-part series looking at Marshall football’s 2022 opponents. Week 7 features a matchup of two teams new to the Sun Belt as the Herd travels to face James Madison, which enters its first season as an FBS program.
HUNTINGTON — The James Madison Dukes are jumping right into life as a Football Bowl Subdivision member after performing as one of the top programs at the FCS level in recent years.
The Dukes are the newest FBS program and won’t be eligible for a bowl game or Sun Belt Conference title in 2022, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have the talent to be competitive in the league.
In five of the last six seasons, James Madison reached at least the national semifinals, played in the national championship game and most recently won the championship in 2016.
That changes this year with JMU diving headfirst into full FBS participation as a new member of the Sun Belt Conference in 2022 along with Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion.
The Dukes will be the first institution to host five FBS opponents in the first year of their transition from the FCS level. Previously, there was a two-year transition process which limited the number of home games a transitioning school could play against FBS competition.
Third-year coach Curt Cignetti has been a big part of the recent success, boasting a 33-5 record since taken over the program in 2019.
In the way of recruiting, Cignetti has brought in plenty of firepower to replace what was lost due to graduation and the transfer portal, starting with quarterback Todd Centeio, who transferred from Colorado State to play his final season with the Dukes, replacing Cole Johnson, who led an offense that averaged 38 points per game last season.
Centeio is a threat to run and pass, with 3,778 yards passing to go with 23 touchdowns and 12 career interceptions at Temple and Colorado State to go along with 766 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
But the starting job isn’t locked up just yet after Cignetti noted the quarterback competition would extend through fall practice following a successful spring from two other signal callers.
Centeio’s biggest competition is Billy Atkins, who completed five of nine throws for 138 yards and a touchdown in JMU’s spring game. Atkins took limited reps for the Dukes last season, appearing in four games, tossing a pair of touchdowns on 14 pass attempts.
Joining him on the offensive side of the ball is wide receiver Chris Thornton Sr., a junior who burst on the scene last year with 83 catches for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021. Boston College transfer Kobay White also helps bolster the receiving corps.
The offensive line returns four starters including star tackle Nick Kidwell, which bodes well for consistency in the running game for a deep backfield that features Latrele Palmer who nearly reached the 1,000-yard mark last season, along with the addition of Pitt transfer AJ Davis and return of Percy Agyei-Obese, who missed the entire 2021 season with an injury.
The Dukes were stout on defense a year ago, allowing just 275 yards and 15 points per contest but will have to replace the heart of the defense if they want to replicate that production in 2022.
Leading tackler Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey transferred to Texas, which takes away 116 tackles and four interceptions. Talented cornerback Wesley McCormick transferred to West Virginia after redshirting in 2021 to preserve his final season of eligibility.
After all is said and done, only two starters in the secondary return to the Dukes, but the group as a whole has been has been reenergized through the transfer portal after adding Jarius Reimonenq from Arkansas State and Deon Jones, who played at Maryland and Boston College.