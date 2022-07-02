Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment in a 12-part series looking at Marshall football’s 2022 opponents. In Week 6 Marshall welcomes Sun Belt West power Louisiana to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the Thundering Herd’s conference home opener.
HUNTINGTON — Despite a great deal of turnover from last season, Louisiana is still the team to beat in the Sun Belt West division.
In each of the past four seasons, the Ragin’ Cajuns have reached the Sun Belt Conference championship game under now-Florida head coach Billy Napier, who helped secure the first football conference title in program history in 2021 before leaving for Gainesville to coach the Gators.
But even as defending conference champs, there’s still a lot to prove for first-year coach Michael Desormeaux and company, who enter as the favorites in the West yet again.
Desormeaux served as the head coach in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 36-21 victory over Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl to cap off a historic 2021 season, so it’s only appropriate that he’ll lead his squad to Huntington for the Thundering Herd’s Sun Belt Conference home opener on a Wednesday night in October.
The 2021 New Orleans Bowl was the 13th consecutive win for Louisiana after opening the year with a loss, marking a program record, but several key pieces from that win and the season as a whole will not return in 2022, leaving big gaps to fill if they want to run it back.
For many years, the Ragin’ Cajun offense has been built on the foundation of a strong run game, which, in turn, opens up the air attack as well. It’s a formula that has worked with experienced players leading the way.
But where does the experience come from after graduation of a senior quarterback, departure to the NFL of a pair of offensive linemen, and the exit through the transfer portal of two of the program’s top three running backs?
In total, the Cajuns lost seven key players to the transfer portal. All but one landed in a Power 5 program, and three of those — O’Cyrus Torrence, Montrell Johnson and Kamryn Waites — followed Billy Napier to Florida. Running back Emoni Bailey transferred to TCU, and LSU landed sophomore receiver Kyren Lacy and junior corner Mekhi Garner.
But rather than focusing on who isn’t coming back, Desormeaux and Louisiana have turned their focus to getting the most out of those who will wear the vermilion and white this season.
It starts with an obvious quarterback battle to replace recent graduate Levi Lewis. Two players in a five-man quarterback room have created some separation this spring, those being Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge.
Fields is a redshirt sophomore and Wooldridge transferred to Louisiana after walking on at Fresno State, and both have shown strengths and weaknesses in Desormeaux’s offense.
Chris Smith, the leading rusher from a year ago, returns to the offense and will likely carry a big work load in 2022 just as he did in 2021, with 856 yards and eight touchdowns to his credit out of the backfield.
The offensive line returns two starters, Carlos Rubio and AJ Gilly, and a host of reserve linemen who have shown bright spots this spring and will likely step into large roles with the offense.
On the other side of the ball, the defensive line is one of the premier position groups the Cajuns have, led by redshirt seniors Zi’Yon Hill and Andre Jones, who combined for 19 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks last season.
The Cajuns are solid in the secondary, too, with Eric Garror and Trey Amos at cornerback and All-Sun Belt selection Bralen Trahan returning at safety with converted special teams player Jayrin Wilson, who has impressed this spring.
There’s been plenty of change in the coaching staff as well, with Desormeaux selecting Tim Leger to replace him as offensive coordinator after moving to head coach.
LaMar Morgan enters his first season as defensive coordinator, and several other assistant coaching positions have been filled during the offseason as well, including Connor Neighbors as director of strength and conditioning, Matt Bergeron as running backs coach and Luke Paschall as special teams coordinator.