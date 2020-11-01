HUNTINGTON — The postponement of Marshall’s Friday night contest at FIU did not keep the Herd football team from continuing its climb up the national rankings.
This week, the Herd rose three spots in each of the two major polls: the Associated Press Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll.
Marshall comes in at No. 16 on the Associated Press Poll while moving into the top 15 at No. 15 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
The No. 16 ranking for the Herd represents its highest ranking in the Associated Press Poll since Sept. 8, 2002, when Marshall was also No. 16 in the poll.
That week, the Herd fell to No. 11 Virginia Tech, 47-21, and fell out of the rankings until ending the season ranked No. 24 in the final poll.
While Marshall continued its ascent up the rankings, Marshall did potentially lose ground in the race for the Group of Five’s bid for the New Year’s Six bowl berth.
In addition to Cincinnati moving up to No. 6 after an impressive win over Memphis, Coastal Carolina — a member of the Sun Belt Conference — earned a dominant 51-0 road win over Georgia State, which catapulted the Chanticleers past Marshall in the Associated Press poll.
Coastal Carolina is four points ahead of Marshall, which ranks them 15th this week.
That becomes more important in the coming weeks as the college football season gets closer to the first College Football Playoff rankings, which start on Nov. 24.
Despite not playing this week, Marshall also covered some important ground within Conference USA as well.
Louisiana Tech’s come-from-behind win over UAB gave the Blazers their first league loss in the West Division, which makes Marshall the lone Conference USA team that is unbeaten in C-USA play.
Marshall will have that distinction for at least another 12 days as they go out of conference to host UMass at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The Herd’s next game within Conference USA comes on Nov. 14 when the team hosts Middle Tennessee at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
That game comes on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash. Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into the hillside upon re-entry to Tri-State Airport while returning from a 17-14 loss at East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970.
That Middle Tennessee contest is one of two remaining scheduled conference games for the Herd — both of which will occur in Huntington.
Marshall is also scheduled to host Charlotte on Nov. 21.
The likelihood is that Conference USA will also reschedule two games for the Herd which were lost due to COVID-19 complications: the Oct. 3 postponement against Rice in Huntington and Friday’s postponement at FIU in Miami, Florida.