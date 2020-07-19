HUNTINGTON — While the fate of the 2020 college football season continues to be in limbo, Marshall’s football team is pressing on.
Marshall has now entered the second phase of mandatory summer access, which increases the amount of time student-athletes are performing countable athletically-related activities to 20 hours.
During the first phase, student-athletes were only able to be involved in eight hours of countable athletically-related activities per week.
In addition to the increase in hours spent in preparation, there are several differences associated with the second phase, which came about as an aid to programs due to the loss of the spring practice sessions.
The second phase technically started on Friday, which is exactly two weeks prior to Marshall’s first permissible start date for preseason practice (July 31).
The NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee made a recommendation in June on the summer and preseason schedules, which was approved by the Division I Council and put into existence for this season.
Under the plan, the second phase of summer access incorporated walk-throughs with the use of a football and meetings.
During the walk-through, student-athletes are able to simulate positioning and offensive and defensive alignments, but conditioning activities, skill instruction and contact activities are not permissible, nor is the use of equipment related to the sport (helmets, shoulder pads, etc.).
Also, while teams are allowed to use a football during walk-throughs, the football cannot change the speed or tempo of a drill.
While there is an increase to 20 hours, there are specific time allotments from the NCAA to keep with competitive balance.
During the 20 hours of the second phase of mandatory summer access, teams cannot spend any more than four hours a day on countable athletically-related activities.
Also, within a week, there can be no more than eight hours of weight training and conditioning, no more than six hours for walk-throughs with a football, and no more than six hours per week for meetings.
Those meetings can come in several different forms, including film review, team meetings, positional meetings and one-on-one meetings. However, a total of only six hours is permissible.
During the 14-day second phase of summer access, there are also two days off required by the NCAA.
Those two days off can come consecutively or during one week, but it must be a total of two days.
Marshall’s first permissible preseason practice date is July 31.