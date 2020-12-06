Essential reporting in volatile times.

202020201206 mu football 14.jpg
Rice's Jordan Myers (7) spins forward for a first down as the Owls take on Marshall during a C-USA football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s first home shutout loss since 1982 also had the Herd shut out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday.

The Herd, who came into the game ranked No. 15, fell all the way out of the poll, coming in as a team with the second-most votes outside the Top 25 when it was released.

It was all part of a day in which there was plenty of shakeup outside of the top seven teams, which remained unchanged.

Alabama stayed No. 1 with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M following, along with Florida and Cincinnati. Indiana continued its climb, moving to No. 8 while Miami and Iowa State rounded out the top-10.

Coastal Carolina’s win over BYU catapulted the Chanticleers to the No. 11 spot nationally while BYU fell from No. 8 to No. 14 with the loss.

Louisiana (17), Tulsa (18), Liberty (22) and Buffalo (24) were other Group of Five teams to make the Top 25 poll.

Marshall also dropped out of the Amway Coaches Poll, which was also released on Sunday.

The Herd returns to action on Friday, looking to clinch the Conference USA East Division title with a 6:30 p.m. matchup against Charlotte on CBS Sports Network at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

