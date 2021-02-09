HUNTINGTON — This week was one in which normalcy was expected for first-year Marshall head coach Charles Huff.
Huff finally got his staff finalized and capped off National Signing Day, which had sights set toward preparation for spring ball.
As has been the case for nearly 11 months, though, COVID-19 made sure normalcy was an afterthought.
Marshall has indefinitely suspended its 2021 offseason workouts due to COVID-19 positives within the program and subsequent contact tracing.
It puts a halt to the offseason program of new strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford.
"We did have some positives within the football program and we're in the process of contact tracing and some quarantining," Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said. "While we're making sure we're safe and going through all the protocols, we just paused everything."
Hamrick did not give a definitive number of positives, but did say that 'we had more positives than we've seen previously."
During the offseason, Marshall does not undergo the same testing procedures as in season when the team is required to test three times a week.
However, there is frequent testing for student-athletes and Hamrick said the pause was to make sure the issues with COVID-19 are remedied so as not to continue a sequence that could lead into spring football, which starts in mid-March.
"The key is, we're just missing workouts at this point," Hamrick said. "We just shut it down indefinitely to get it back.
Hamrick did say that new staff members who came into the program did undergo a mandatory quarantine period before being allowed to get into the team facilities.
It is all part of the effort to eradicate the issues of COVID-19 as best as possible.
Hamrick said doing so is still an uphill battle that his staff and the Cabell County Health Department work toward diligently each day.
"This thing is not over," Hamrick said. "I guess these variants are more contagious, too. We just have to do the best we can and take it day-by-day."