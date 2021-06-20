HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football coaching staff took yet another step on the path to normalcy this weekend.
Several prospects — including some of the high-major variety — traveled to Huntington to take part in official visits as recruiting continued for head coach Charles Huff.
The most notable name among the weekend’s official visits was outside linebacker Leon Hart out of Miami, Florida.
The Edison High School standout who plays for Luther Campbell — better known as 2 Live Crew’s “Uncle Luke” — is a three-star prospect that is among one of the higher-rated linebacker prospects in the state of Florida for the Class of 2022.
The 6-1, 210-pound outside linebacker has turned heads of coaches, which has garnered him offers from the likes of Alabama, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, WVU, South Carolina and Pitt.
The only other official visit Hart currently has lined up is next week at Pitt.
In addition to Hart, athlete Che Nwabuko brings plenty to the Herd’s weekend visitors.
Nwabuko, a Texas native, is a 5-foot-11, 177-pound talent who translates to either a running back or wide receiver at the next level.
The multi-talented prospect has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Liberty, Minnesota, Kansas and Pitt. Much like Hart, Nwabuko is scheduled to visit Pitt next weekend.
The list of visitors showed a change in dynamic off the edge for the Herd with Brendan Flakes and Anthony Dunn each being a pair of 250-pound strongside defensive ends.
Flakes is a three-star prospect from West Orange H.S. in Winter Garden, The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Floridian has drawn interest from around the college football landscape. His offer sheet includes Colorado State, Liberty, Navy and Temple, among others.
Dunn is a bit more under-the-radar, but he possesses a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame that makes him a force on the defensive front. Marshall and Georgia State are the lone schools in on Dunn at this time.
Bulk was certainly a theme for this round of visitors and that was not limited to the defensive side of the football, either.
Offensive linemen Ethan Lang and Jalen Slappy each showed their skill set to the coaches this weekend.
Lang is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Lang’s offers include Buffalo, East Carolina, UAB, Liberty and Western Kentucky, among others.
Slappy, who was here on an unofficial visit not long ago, is a 6-6, 280-pound offensive tackle that can also play along the defensive line when called on.
Many of Slappy’s interested programs come from the Mid-American Conference. He holds offers from Akron, Ball State, Toledo and Old Dominion.
Cornerback Trudell Berry is also another interesting visit, considering the upcoming losses in the secondary after 2021.
The 6-1, 185-pound Texas native has been offered by Colorado State, Utah State, Columbia and Penn.
Three-star talents Jaylen Jennings and D’Angelo Stocker represent the running backs in the room with each bringing speed and elusiveness to the forefront.
Jennings is a 5-10, 185-pound prospect from Harvest Prep, who currently has offers from Indiana, Purdue, Buffalo, Bowling Green and Harvard.
Stocker is a 5-10, 170-pound speedster who comes to Marshall from Harvest Prep (Pa.). The Pennsylvania product brings versatility, being listed as a wide receiver, running back and kick/punt returner.