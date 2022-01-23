HUNTINGTON — Recruiting is in full swing for Marshall’s coaching staff as they look to the future of Thundering Herd football.
As the Class of 2022 gets set to wrap up with the final National Signing Day next month, the focus is on the Class of 2023 for head coach Charles Huff and his staff.
On Saturday, Marshall hosted its Junior Day at the Don Morris Room for Huff to get to meet with several interested prospects who have the Thundering Herd program on their radar.
Nearly 70 prospects came into the Don Morris Room to meet with Huff and other members of Huff’s recruiting staff to get a leg up on their recruiting process with the Herd.
Huff and his staff have been on the recruiting trail throughout the month of January, spanning the United States in search of potential recruits for future classes.
As Huff has stated in the past, recruiting the five-hour radius around Marshall University is vital for success, which made Saturday’s Junior Day important for kids from the area who wanted to get their name out to Marshall’s staff.
The first National Signing Day for the Class of 2023 (juniors) is currently scheduled for mid-December.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
