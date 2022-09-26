The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220407 mu football 17.jpg
Marshall tight end Marcus Velez (89) works through a drill with coach Bill Legg as Herd football conducts spring practice on April 6 at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey stepped away from the program less than two weeks ago, but is his absence already being felt?

The Thundering Herd’s offensive line group has struggled in pass protection, giving up nine sacks in the past two games, both losses, without Morrissey on the sidelines. The Herd gave up just five combined sacks in wins over Norfolk State and Notre Dame.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

