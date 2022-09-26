HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey stepped away from the program less than two weeks ago, but is his absence already being felt?
The Thundering Herd’s offensive line group has struggled in pass protection, giving up nine sacks in the past two games, both losses, without Morrissey on the sidelines. The Herd gave up just five combined sacks in wins over Norfolk State and Notre Dame.
“I think coaches are important, but a coach ain’t blocking,” head coach Charles Huff said after a 17-6 loss to Troy in which the Herd allowed five sacks. “We’ve had these issues that we’ve been working on and we’ve been able to protect them and now we’re getting in situations where we’ve got to figure it out because we’re getting in third-and-long and you can’t protect those pass (protection) issues in third and long.”
Marshall assistant head coach Bill Legg is filling that void and has plenty of experience both as a coach and a former player.
“It’s a combination of things,” Huff said when addressing the struggles up front on the offensive side of the ball. “Bill is doing a great job chipping away at those guys trying to fix the issues the best way we can mid-season.”
Legg previously served as the Herd’s offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2017 and returned to the program after serving as the assistant to the head coach at WVU in 2020, and was given the title of associate head coach and tight ends coach.
DEFENSE HOLDS: For the second time in four games, the Marshall defense kept its opponent’s offense out of the end zone for the duration of the game. The Herd held Norfolk State to three points in the season opener and Troy’s only touchdown Saturday came when the Trojans defense returned a fumble for a score in the first quarter.
BROKEN RECORD: Troy linebacker Carlton Marshall is now the all-time leading tackler in the Sun Belt Conference with 475 career tackles. The former walk-on entered Saturday’s contest with 457 career stops, needing just three more to move into the top spot. He got those in the first quarter, passing Texas State’s Bryan London II (2015-2019) who held the previous record of 459 and finished with 18 stops against the Herd.
WATCHING THE HERD: The crowd of 27,514 at Veterans Memorial Stadium was the second largest Marshall played in front of this season and the fourth-highest recorded attendance in the stadium’s 72 year history. The Herd is 0-2 in games played there.
MILESTONES: Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson became the seventh quarterback in program history to throw for at least 5,000 yards after completing 15 of 25 passes for 321 yards Saturday night. Troy’s Carlton Martial needs 71 more tackles this season to set the FBS record.
MISSING OUT: Redshirt junior running back Rasheen Ali returned to practice on Sept. 13 but has yet to return to game action. He did not travel with the team to Troy this weekend. Safety Isaiah Norman Jr. dressed but did not play for a second consecutive week after suffering an injury against Notre Dame on Sept. 10.
OTHER NOTABLES: Troy wide receiver Tez Johnson set a new career high in receiving yards with 121 on just two catches that went for 63 and 58 yards. Khalan Laborn is the first running back in Marshall history to run for at least 100 yards in his first four games with the team. Former Marshall defensive back Markeis Colvin (2018) recorded three tackles and broke up a pass for Troy. The Trojans gained 247 more offensive yards the Marshall while running 13 fewer plays.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
