CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All it took were four offensive plays to see how difficult playing conditions would be on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
The first pass attempt for Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green went off a receiver’s hands and into the arms of Charlotte’s Marquill Osborne to set the 49ers up with solid field position. Two plays later, however, Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds had his first pass attempt go off a receiver and into the arms of Chris Jackson to repay the early favor.
The game was played in a driving rain that soaked fans who braved the trip to Charlotte’s Senior Day matchup.
Charlotte adjusted. Marshall did not.
It was that simple in the 49ers’ 24-13 win.
“You all were out there,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “It wasn’t great, but obviously, they had the same elements as we did. They handled it.”
The Thundering Herd had a pair of interceptions from Green and did not complete a pass to a wide receiver until Green found Obi Obialo with 50 seconds left in the game as Charlotte backed off in coverage.
Just how bad were conditions? Visibility in the press box resembled going through a car wash and a member of Charlotte’s staff (thankfully) came by periodically to squeegee the windows for everyone to see game action.
While Marshall never found an answer for the conditions, the 49ers adjusted well, utilizing quarterback Chris Reynolds’ rushing ability to move forward while using motion to identify Marshall’s defense. Any time a motion showed one-on-one coverage, the 49ers attacked with wide receiver Victor Tucker.
Tucker finished with 121 yards on five receptions and scored on a 5-yard run set up by his drawing of a pass interference penalty in the end zone.
In the game of adjustments, Charlotte won and won big on Saturday, securing the program’s first bowl eligibility and knocking Marshall from atop Conference USA’s East Division.
BIG PAW: With conditions not favorable for offense, Marshall got a big play out of its special teams to jump out to an early lead.
After the Herd defense forced a punt, Marshall’s Darius Hodge got through the middle of the Charlotte defense and blocked a punt by Charlotte’s Connor Bowler. Joe Early picked up the ball at the 6-yard line and walked into the end zone for a touchdown with 3:02 left in the first.
RECEIVER SHUFFLE: Marshall’s receiving corps looked much different on this road trip than when the Herd went to Houston two weeks ago.
Wide receivers Talik Keaton and Tavin Richardson did not make the trip to Charlotte, but receivers Obi Obialo and Corey Gammage were on the travel squad for this week.LEMAY HITS 3,000: Charlotte running back Benny LeMay surpassed the 3,000-yard mark on his career in Saturday’s game.
LeMay, who came in to the game doubtful after missing two games with an Achilles injury, hit the mark with his first carry of the second half — a 5-yard run. He joins Kalif Phillips as the only 3,000-yard backs in Charlotte history.
LeMay finished with 100 yards rushing.SENIOR DAY: Prior to the game, Charlotte honored 21 seniors who were taking part in their final game at Richardson Stadium.
Those 21 players were brought in by then-head coach Brad Lambert in the second wave of major recruits for the program.
Lambert, who is now Marshall’s defensive coordinator, was able to see them go through Senior Day festivities on Saturday — albeit from the opposing sideline.
HERD CONNECTIONS TO CHARLOTTE: Connections abound for the Marshall and Charlotte football teams.
The most notable is Lambert, who coached the 49ers from the program’s inception in 2011 until the end of the 2018 season. Lambert also had a pair of connections from his Charlotte staff who are now with the Thundering Herd: offensive line coach Greg Adkins, who coached at Charlotte in 2017, and Chip West, Marshall’s cornerbacks coach who came over with Lambert in the offseason after coaching the 49ers corners in 2018.
For Charlotte, quarterback No. 10 Dylan Ratliff is the son of former Marshall All-American guard and assistant coach Phil Ratliff, who also joined Lambert’s staff in 2011. Phil Ratliff died while on the Charlotte staff on Aug. 9, 2015.