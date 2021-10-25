Marshall University football and Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary have flirted with one another for a while and on Friday the Thundering Herd popped the question.
Marshall asked Clary to play for the Herd, offering the 6-foot-7, 305-pound junior a scholarship. Clary, a fan of Ohio State and Marshall, was ecstatic with the offer.
"I am beyond blessed," Clary said. "You have no idea how excited I am right now."
The Herd's offer is the first from a FBS program for Clary, but the Division IV all-Ohio special-mention selection, has drawn considerable interest from Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio), Ohio University, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Eastern Kentucky, among others. He has visited Miami, Cincinnati, Marshall and Ohio.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Coal Grove tight end Perry Kingery visited, and received a scholarship offer from, Wilmington College football and track. Kentucky Christian offered Fairland pitcher Tyler Sammons.
Cabell Midland football stars Jackson Fetty and Chandler Schmidt visited Army. Huntington High pitcher Caleb Smith committed to West Virginia State. Huntington High running back Curtis Jones and defensive back Zha Zha Jackson visited Virginia Tech.
Cabell Midland girls basketball star Rylee Allie committed to WVU Tech. Her teammate, Kaedlee Potter, signed with the University of the Cumberlands. Kentucky Christian offered Wheelersburg basketball player Alaina Keeney. Wyoming East basketball player Hannah Blankenship committed to WVU Tech.
Wittenberg offered Fairland running back J.D. Brumfield. Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins visited Ohio University and received invitations from Akron and Toledo. Fighting Tigers defensive tackle Riley Boggs committed to Morehead State, linebacker Blake Murrell visited Ohio Northern and linebacker Angelo Washington and running back Jaquez Keyes visited Pitt.
Wayne basketball star Jasmine Tabor visited Muskingum. Coal Grove basketball player Abbey Hicks visited, and received an offer from, Kentucky Christian. Capital quarterback JacQai Long visited Penn State.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Coal Grove Middle School running back Kaden Murphy broke the program rushing record, gaining 354 yards. Portsmouth. Murphy also holds program records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a season and career.
Rock Hill girls soccer player Bri Reynolds scored her 43rd goal of the season, eclipsing the school record of boys star Victor Aguilera. Paintsville volleyball has won 10 consecutive Kentucky 57th District titles. Herbert Hoover soccer player Bryson Beaver scored 10 goals in a 25-1 victory over Pendleton County.
Zah Zah Jackson’s 89-yard rushing touchdown vs. South Charleston on Friday was longest for Huntington High since TaJhan Blackwell ran 99 yards vs. Hurricane in 2017. Gavin Lochow's five touchdowns vs. the Black Eagles ties him with Nick Tubbs (vs. Ripley in 2013) and Jadon Hayes vs (Belfry and Ripley in 2017) for most in a game by a Highlander.
Hurricane junior setter Maggie Dickerson made her 1,000th career assist, as did South Webster's Bella Claxon. Boyd County quarterback Rhett Holbrook, a freshman, set program records for passing yards (325) and attempts (41) Friday vs. Rowan County.
Poca's football game with Scott on Friday resulted in 237 penalty yards. Woodrow Wilson wide receiver Kenyon Cook set school records with 13 receptions 172 receiving yards Friday. Rock Hill's boys qualified for the regional cross country meet for the eighth consecutive season.
Coulter Cleland finished as Meigs' all-time leading passer, completing 415 of 752 passes for 5,959 yards and 52 touchdowns. Meigs intercepted a school-record five passes Friday in a 36-3 win over Alexander. South Gallia beat River Valley for the first time and snapped a 22-game losing streak on Friday.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Rock Hill golfer Logan Reed of Otterbein University was named the Ohio Athletic Conference golfer of the week after winning the Blacklick Woods Tournament. Chesapeake's 8th grade volleyball team won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship.
Brandon Baker resigned as boys basketball coach at East Carter, but will remain as athletic director. Baker was replaced by Cole Brammer. Former Wheelersburg basketball star Tanner Holden was named preseason All-Horizon League. Raceland hired former Boyd County star Destiny Goins as new softball coach.
Georgetown College soccer played a "Pink Out" game in honor of the late Russell tennis legend Julie Ditty Qualls, whose niece Haven Lochow plays for the Tigers. Former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball coach Shannon Lewis and Milton Middle football coach Corey Woomer have joined the Cabell Midland's girls coaching staff.
Former Marshall and Oak Hill (Ohio) player Alyssa Hammond is the new girls basketball coach at Huntington St. Joe. Jessica Huff, wife of Marshall football coach Charles Huff, is her assistant. Former Fairland stars Mia Howard and Caitlyn Stone have joined the Rose Hill Christian girls basketball coaching staff.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association approved use of a running clock in the second half of high school basketball games if one team is ahead by at least 35 points. Spring Valley's football game with Martinsburg will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Spring Valley has defeated the defending Class AAA and Class AA football state champions each of the last two seasons.
Rock Hill Middle School's cross country team finished fifth in the Ohio state meet. George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick is out indefinitely with a broken thumb and backup Noah Vellaithambi has been ruled ineligible.