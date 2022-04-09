IRONTON -- Marshall University football is beginning to resemble Noah's Ark, with scholarship offers to local players coming in twos.
The Thundering Herd offered scholarships to Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes and wide receiver Ty Perkins on Friday. Their recruitment comes days after Marshall offered Huntington High wide receiver Zah Zah Jackson and tackle Robby Martin, as well as Cabell Midland linebacker Cannon Lewis and offensive lineman Michael Lunsford.
Keyes, a 6-foot-1, 207-pound junior is the nephew of former Herd star defensive back Curtis Keyes. He also owns offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Long Island, Massachusetts, and Memphis. He also has visited Iowa State and Tennessee, among others.
"I had a great conversation with (Marshall) coach (Charles) Huff," said Keyes, whom 247Sports rated a three-star player. "I'm blessed to be offered. "
Keyes said his uncle's connection to the Herd plays a role in his interest, but Marshall offers more than that.
"Man, I love Marshall," said Keyes, whose brother and former Ironton linebacker Angelo Washington is a preferred walk-on at the University of Kentucky. "My uncles (Curtis and Jermaine Keyes) have connections with Marshall and it plays a part, but I like what they do."
Perkins, a 6-3, 190-pound junior, owns offers from Air Force, Akron, Army, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Toledo and Virginia Tech. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 82 wide receiver in the nation and a three-star player. He also has visited Boston College, Illinois, Northwestern and Wisconsin, among others.
"I'm very excited about my offer from Marshall," said Perkins, who transferred to Ironton from Lucasville Valley last year. "My family loves the fact that it is so close to home. I have been to Marshall four times as a recruit, so I'm very interested in the program."
Perkins said he's grown up watching the Thundering Herd on TV and he attended a basketball game the Herd won at the buzzer.
"Yeah, I have some Marshall green T-shirts," Perkins said.
Another Ironton standout, linebacker Trevor Carter, visited and picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
