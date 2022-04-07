ONA -- Marshall University football continued its quest to lock up local high school football stars early, offering a pair of Cabell Midland players scholarships.
The Thundering Herd offered linebacker Cannon Lewis, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore, and tight end/defensive end Michael Lunsford, a 6-4, 245-pound sophomore. Last week, Marshall offered Huntington High sophomore tackle Robby Martin and freshman defensive back Zah Zah Jackson.
"I couldn't be more thankful for Marshall and their coaching staff," Lewis said. "I really appreciate them getting me down there and giving me this awesome opportunity. I'm extremely excited about the whole process, but more focused on working harder and being the best player I can possibly be."
Lunsford expressed similar sentiments of excitement and a desire to work to improve. He said he is well versed in the Herd because of Knights head coach Luke Salmons and other Marshall alums John Grace, Curtis Jones, Mike Guilliams and Eddie Smolder.
"Marshall just means something different when you grow up around it," Lunsford said. "I see people on a daily basis that played there. That's a lot of experience to share and some pretty cool stories, too."
Smolder was a Cabell Midland assistant before taking the head coaching job at Winfield. Lunsford also credited Herd senior analyst Mike Bartrum for helping him understand the uniqueness of Marshall.
"When I was on a game-day visit last fall, I listened to Coach Bartrum talk to the recruits about Marshall being a family and a brotherhood," Lunsford said, adding he liked how Herd head coach Charles Huff has brought former players into the program. "A coach who didn't play there couldn't have delivered that message like he did."
Salmons said he is thrilled to see his players pick up offers from his alma mater.
"They're young, talented kids," Salmons said. "Both work really hard and are very deserving. It's pretty neat having been a player there and see Marshall offer our guys. It's a blessing and I'm excited for them."
Lewis was a second-team All-State selection last season. Lunsford earned honorable mention.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
