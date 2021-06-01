HUNTINGTON — Fans can officially start making plans for the 2021 Marshall football season.
On Tuesday, Marshall’s full 2021 schedule was released by Conference USA with television details and game times.
Last week, Marshall had its four nationally televised contests by CBS Sports Network announced, which includes the Sept. 4 season opener at Navy (3:30 p.m.), an Oct. 15 matchup at North Texas (7 p.m., Friday), a Nov. 13 home game against UAB (3:30 p.m.) and a Nov. 27 home bout with Western Kentucky (3:30 p.m.).
Additional games were released on Tuesday with one game on ESPN, three games on Stadium, three games streamed through CBS Sports Network’s Facebook page and one more streamed on ESPN+.
The ESPN contest is a Sept. 23 prime-time contest at Appalachian State, which sees the Thursday broadcast take place at 7:30 p.m. from Boone, North Carolina.
Last season, the Thundering Herd upset the nationally ranked Mountaineers in Huntington, 17-7.
The three Stadium contests include a 7 p.m. contest at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 2, a 3:30 p.m. home date with FIU on Oct. 30 and the Nov. 20 contest at Charlotte, which is also a 3:30 p.m. start.
The three streamed Facebook games include the Sept. 18 home game with East Carolina at 6 p.m.; the Oct. 9 Homecoming matchup with Old Dominion, which is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff; and the Nov. 6 contest at Florida Atlantic, which puts the East Division’s two top teams against each other at 6 p.m. from Boca Raton, Florida.
The Sept. 11 contest with North Carolina Central is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start on ESPN+.
Marshall has been projected as a potential East Division champion by several preseason publications.
The Herd finished 7-3 last season and was the East Division champion.
Marshall fell to UAB in the Conference USA Championship.