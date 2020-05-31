HUNTINGTON — On Monday, athletic activity will return to Marshall University’s campus for the first time in 81 days.
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick confirmed Sunday that everything was in place for football players to begin voluntary workouts on Monday as announced on May 20.
“We had testing Wednesday and Thursday with our student-athletes and have had them quarantined,” Hamrick said by phone. “The majority of the football team will be working out tomorrow (Monday).”
The new outlook of college football workouts showed itself, in part, on Sunday when the players all returned to Marshall’s facilities for an array of pre-workout tests to ensure safety.
Instead of the normal routine of bringing more than 100 guys back at once, Marshall brought 8-10 players in at a time, starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, to go through those the checklist at five different stations.
Those tests included a questionnaire asking health questions, the checking of their temperature, a physical examination, concussion screening and then a talk with Hamrick and Dr. John Jasko on expectations and requirements to continue through workouts.
“They got checked from top to bottom and they’ve all been tested, so they get going at 7 a.m.,” Hamrick said. “It’s a precise process. They enter a certain door and have to go through screening again and get their temperature checked. Unfortunately, that’s the new normal.”
Hamrick said Marshall is adhering to its policies as outlined prior to the players returning.
That means all players must go through a week quarantine before getting tested while returning to quarantine as they await results.
Due to the strict demands of that quarantine and testing procedure that is in place, there are some players who will not begin workouts on Monday.
“We have a few players who will be delayed and there will be some guys who we stagger back in to workouts,” Hamrick said. “Two or three guys had funerals and a couple had other issues with travel. You have to go through the protocol of getting tested and quarantined to be able to workout.”
Facilities that the players will use include the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex, Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the weight room and the training room.
Those are the only facilities that have been approved for use by student-athletes at this point, according to Hamrick.