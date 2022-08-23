The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall star running back Rasheen Ali will take some time away from the football team and will miss a portion of the upcoming season, head coach Charles Huff said in a statement Tuesday.

“Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically and emotionally ready to return, he will be back. Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him, and we are looking forward to getting him back soon,” Huff was quoted as saying in the statement.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

