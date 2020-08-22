HUNTINGTON — After months of uncertainty, it appears that Marshall's 2020 football schedule is solidified at 10 games.
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick signed a pair of non-conference home games — the Sept. 5 season opener with Eastern Kentucky and a Sept. 19 battle with top-25 contender Appalachian State — last week, which join the Sept. 12 matchup at East Carolina to make up the non-conference portion of the schedule.
The only question left was how Conference USA would proceed after Old Dominion opted out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Stadium sports network's Brett McMurphy reported on Thursday that Conference USA's East Division would stay at seven games, while the West Division would play eight games.
That means Marshall's 2020 schedule would be set, although Hamrick said future changes could be forced amid COVID-19 safety regulations and protocols.
"It's a fluid situation, as it has been for the last five months," Hamrick said. "We're just going to prepare day by day, week to week."
With Old Dominion as part of the East Division, all schools within the division would have played ODU, which means the loss of a divisional game across the board continues to level the playing field.
In a perfect world, all teams in Conference USA would have played eight conference games as was intended when the league announced its decision to move forward with football.
However, Old Dominion's move to forgo the 2020 football season forced C-USA officials into a difficult task of trying to determine the best route to take with the absence of one of its members.
According to sources, there were models looked at for East Division teams to play home-and-home contests with divisional teams regionally aligned with them as a replacement for Old Dominion.
With the league's format and the roadblocks of abbreviated schedules due to COVID-19, it became difficult to match up opponents for those replacement games while staying competitively balanced effectively.
Therefore, it was decided that the East Division teams would play seven conference games — five within the division and two cross-divisional games against West opponents.
While the East appears set, there is still some question as to McMurphy's report that the West Division teams will all play eight games.
Doing so would mean that UTSA and UAB — the two West Division teams that played Old Dominion in cross-divisional matchups — would have to play a home-and-home series against each other, making them the only league teams to do so.
From a competitive balance standpoint, that also raises questions, so there could be a scenario in which UTSA and UAB play seven league games while all other West Division teams play eight.
Those answers should come next week when the league is expected to announce its finalized 2020 Conference USA schedules. Schedules had been expected to be released Monday, but a couple of teams are still finalizing non-conference opponents. That includes Rice, whose game with Lamar on Sept. 26 was canceled on Friday.
Television considerations could also be announced next week, but that is not certain due to ongoing considerations between the league's television partners.
With no addition of a game to replace Old Dominion, Marshall's 2020 schedule is expected to stand as currently listed in terms of the weeks those games will be played.
The only change could be a game switching from a Saturday to a prime-time listing with television partners (likely CBS Sports Network), which could mean a Thursday or Friday contest.
In seven of the last eight seasons, Marshall has had at least one game moved to a Friday for television purposes.