HUNTINGTON — After plenty of uncertainty the past few weeks, Marshall now knows who it will play in the 2020 football season opener.
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick announced Tuesday the Thundering Herd will open its 2020 season against Eastern Kentucky at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“We’re very relieved to say the least,” Hamrick said. “It’s been a long, hard process, but we were able to accomplish what we wanted to.”
Eastern Kentucky is expected to receive $250,000 to $300,000 for the trip to Huntington. The Colonels are no stranger to Joan C. Edwards Stadium, having played there in the 2018 season in a game the Herd won 32-16.
EKU adds another piece of nostalgia to Marshall’s 2020 football schedule as the Herd celebrates its 50th year of action since the 1970 Marshall plane crash nearly ended the program.
This will mark the 21st meeting between the schools and the 12th time EKU has visited Huntington, most of which came in Division I-AA when both teams battled to be the division’s best.
From 1985-91, they met in each season with six of the seven meetings being decided by a touchdown or less, including a 13-all tie in 1986. Marshall leads the competitive series 11-8-1.
“Eastern Kentucky obviously has had a very good program for many years,” Hamrick said. “We have a history with them, they’re close, and so it just seemed like the natural choice.”
In addition to the nostalgic connections between the programs, the addition of the game gives Marshall six home games on its current 10-game 2020 season. Hamrick said in recent days that his goal was to get to six home games, which he’s done.
With the first home game now just two and a half weeks away, Hamrick said his focus turns toward game-day logistics.
“Our next process that we’re going to work through is finalizing fans in the stands and how that’s going to go,” Hamrick said. “Tailgating, suites, game operations — we’ve got plans in place and obviously, there’s other entities we have to deal with to get those in place. We hope to have those out really soon.”
Those game-day logistics are contingent on local and state health coordination, which also means guidance from the office of Gov. Jim Justice. At this time, it does not appear that Marshall will pursue another non-conference opponent, but that could change based on what Conference USA decides to do to replace Old Dominion, which opted not to play in 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns.
It was originally expected that Conference USA would choose one opponent for league members who had Old Dominion on their schedule to play in a home-and-home format, but the logistics of getting that accomplished are proving to be complicated.
“Prior to a couple days ago, I thought we would play an additional conference game, but with so much disarray in everyone’s schedule, we are still trying to determine whether we are going to play an eighth conference game,” Hamrick said. “We might not, but hopefully that will be determined by the end of the week.
“Obviously, that does not affect our home football schedule. We have six home games.”
Should the league opt to not fill those Old Dominion contests, Marshall has space for one more non-conference contest under C-USA’s rules, which allows four non-conference games.
Hamrick said that despite the opening, such a game is not likely unless it becomes a scenario that the Herd cannot refuse, such as a major pay game or a seventh home date.
“We met our initial goal of six home games for our fans,” Hamrick said. “Obviously, you never say no, but probably at this point, unless something attractive presents itself, we will probably stay where we are.”
EKU plays in the Ohio Valley Conference, which shifted its conference schedule to the spring, but is allowing its teams up to four non-conference games in the fall for potential revenue. The Colonels open their season at Marshall, then travel through the Mountain State again the following week for a Sept. 12 date with West Virginia.
Eastern Kentucky’s trip to Joan C. Edwards Stadium returns some familiar faces to Huntington, including former All-American safety Shannon Morrison, who is the Colonels’ defensive backs coach. Billy Brown, Marshall’s former assistant strength and conditioning coach, also took over as EKU’s director of football sports performance in February. Former Ashland offensive lineman John Stone also signed with EKU.
With less than three weeks prior to the opener, it is likely that Marshall’s football practices will shift following this week from preseason mode into game preparation.