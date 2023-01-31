HUNTINGTON — On a cold and wet last day of January, Marshall coach Charles Huff had spring on the mind.
Entering his third year at the helm of the program and fresh off a 2022 campaign that featured nine wins to just four losses, Huff and the Herd will go back to work with a new group this spring, which begins March 27.
The spring practice period includes 15 designated practices in which the team will lay the groundwork for the summer and fall practices as they accommodate to new teammates, as well as new members of the coaching staff.
Of those practices, no more than 12 may involve contact, full contact cannot occur until the third practice, all must be completed within a 34-day window and no more than three practices may be devoted to 11-on-11 scrimmages, according to guidelines set forth by the NCAA.
The Herd’s practice periods begin Monday, March 27 and they continue with practices Wednesday and Saturday for the first week.
For the remaining three weeks, Marshall will practice Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of each week, putting a bow on the spring season with the annual spring game, which has been the only practice open to the public in recent years and includes an 11-on-11 scrimmage.
The Herd will look different this year than it did one season ago, with key contributors leaving on both sides of the ball, and the spring period will go a long way in determining who fills those roles.
Marshall will have to replace the production of defensive backs Isaiah Norman, Andre Sam and Steven Gilmore as well as charismatic leader linebacker Koby Cumberlander on defense.
On offense, wide receiver Corey Gammage transferred and running back Khalan Laborn is making a push for the NFL, making room for some young players to get key reps and prove themselves to the coaching staff.
Additionally, Marshall has not yet named a replacement for the defensive coordinator position in the wake of Lance Guidry’s departure. After two seasons with the Thundering Herd, Guidry took the same position at Tulane.
It will be the first practices in a Marshall uniform for the early enrollees from the signing class of 2023, which is scheduled to be revealed in its entirety during a National Signing Day event hosted by the football program Wednesday afternoon.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
