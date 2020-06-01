EDITOR’S NOTE: September 10, 2010 was a day for all fans of college football in West Virginia to remember.
It marked the first home game for Marshall head coach Doc Holliday, a former WVU player and assistant coach.
The largest crowd in Marshall history — 41,382 fans — filled Joan C. Edwards Stadium on that Friday night, but many left disappointed as Marshall blew a fourth-quarter lead in a 24-21 loss to No. 23 West Virginia in 2010.
The game was wild enough that it grabbed No. 16 in our Marshall Football Top 50.
Here is the original story that ran from that game.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall led for all but 2:29 of regulation, but a late surge by No. 23 West Virginia and a 20-yard field goal by Tyler Bitancurt in overtime proved to be the difference in a 24-21 overtime win over the Thundering Herd in front of a Joan C. Edwards Stadium-record 41,382 fans Friday night.
Bitancurt’s third field goal of the game was enough to forge the Mountaineers to the win after Marshall’s Tyler Warner missed a 39-yard attempt on the Herd’s overtime possession.
“There’s no moral victories at Marshall. The football game was lost and it’s unacceptable,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “We’re expected to win games here. We will win games.”
The Herd led 21-6 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith engineered a pair of 90-yard scoring drives to pull the Mountaineers back into the contest.
The final drive was a 16-play, 98-yard jaunt capped by Will Johnson’s 6-yard touchdown catch with 12 seconds remaining. Smith then hit Jock Sanders to tie the game on the conversion and send it to overtime.
Smith finished the final two drives of regulation 14-of-17 for 146 yards and ended the game 32-of-45 for 316 yards with the touchdown pass to Johnson. He added runs of 17 and 20 yards on those drives as well.
“I am so proud of my offense that when we were down 21-6 with eight minutes and change, we go 96 yards and 98 yards and then score a two-point conversion,” West Virginia coach Bill Stewart said. “It just shows you how we grew as a team.”
Missed opportunities will haunt the Herd following this loss as West Virginia won for the 10th time in as many opportunities against Marshall.
Leading by 15, the Herd had the ball inside West Virginia’s 10-yard line with just over eight minutes remaining, but Tron Martinez fumbled and West Virginia was given new life after recovering at the Mountaineers’ 4-yard line.
From there, Smith led a 96-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Noel Devine to slice the lead to 21-13 with 5:12 left.
It was the first touchdown of the contest for West Virginia.
“It’s a 60-minute game and unfortunately, we didn’t play all 60 minutes,” Holliday said. “They have three of the best players in America and they found a way to make plays.”
Until the late rush by West Virginia, the Herd’s defense had come up with several big plays to maintain its advantage, but spent much of the second half on the field.
West Virginia got into Marshall territory on all four of its possessions in the third quarter, but came away with only three points — those courtesy of Bitancurt’s 33-yard field goal which cut the gap to 14-6.
The Mountaineers missed out on other opportunities following a Devine fumble, a punt and a blocked field goal attempt in which Marshall’s Johnny Jones got his hand on a kick for the second week in a row and sixth time in his career.
Following the block, the Herd took possession and drove into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter on Antavious Wilson’s 12-yard scoring catch on 3rd-and-6.
With the record crowd in a frenzy, Marshall’s defense took the field with renewed vigor, led by defensive end Vinny Curry.
On subsequent possessions, Curry got in on Smith and forced fumbles with the last resulting in the fumble recovery by Brown that preceded Martinez’ costly fumble.
For the game, Marshall’s defense forced two turnovers and put pressure on Smith repeatedly. Curry finished with 11 tackles and three tackles for loss, including two sacks which ended with forced fumbles.
Donald Brown finished with 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries for the Herd.
Marshall controlled momentum throughout the contest until the late push by the Mountaineers.
The Herd seized momentum early in the second quarter in the course of just two plays from scrimmage.
Marshall stopped West Virginia running back Ryan Clarke on fourth-and-1 to halt the Mountaineers’ 13-play, 79-yard drive at the Herd’s 8-yard line.
Following a false start penalty on the Herd, Anderson hooked up with Aaron Dobson on a 96-yard touchdown pass to put Marshall up 14-3 with 11:32 left in the second quarter.
The play was the second-longest pass play in Marshall history, trailing only a 99-yard touchdown pass from Michael Payton to Troy Brown against VMI on Nov. 16, 1991.
Anderson finished the contest 20-of-29 for 229 yards and three touchdowns, but was in a state of shock after watching Marshall fall in such fashion.
“A couple more plays on either side of the ball needed to be made and we just didn’t make them,” Anderson said.
There would be no other scoring in the first half and Marshall took a 14-3 lead to the locker room. It marked the third time in four years that the Herd led at the game’s midway point.
Marshall’s offensive output in the first half (203 yards) eclipsed its entire game total from last week’s loss at Ohio State (199).
The Herd immediately put to rest any worries about its offense when it took the opening drive 80 yards in six plays to take a 7-0 lead.
Martin Ward catapulted the drive with a 55-yard run and three plays later, Anderson hit Wilson for a 9-yard scoring pass to give the offense its first points of the year with 12:43 left in the first quarter. Ward finished with 101 yards on 11 carries.
West Virginia answered by driving inside Marshall’s 20-yard line, but had to settle for a 34-yard field goal by Bitancurt to cut the lead to 7-3 at the end of one quarter.
With the loss, Marshall falls to 0-2 on the season heading into next week’s contest at Bowling Green. West Virginia (2-0) is at home to face Maryland.