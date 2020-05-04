EDITOR’S NOTE: The 2014 season was one in which Marshall’s football team shattered many program records en route to a Conference USA championship.
While most eyes were on quarterback Rakeem Cato and the vaunted Marshall passing attack, it could be said that the key to the offensive success was its powerful rushing attack, which balanced things out.
Devon Johnson, who passed away in Nov. 2018, was at the center of that rushing attack, finishing the 2014 season with 1,767 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to becoming one of the nation’s top running backs.
On Oct. 25, 2014, Johnson did something no one thought was possible — break Ron Darby’s single-game rushing record.
In a season full of big performances, his 272-yard, four-touchdown effort led Marshall to a 35-16 win over Florida Atlantic and solidified the No. 32 spot on the countdown of Marshall football’s Top 50 moments.
Here is the original story that ran following that performance.
HUNTINGTON — No. 23 Marshall struggled for much of Saturday’s football contest with Florida Atlantic, but the Thundering Herd was able to make crucial plays in the fourth quarter to earn a 35-16 win over the Owls in front of 27,236 fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Devon Johnson rushed for a Marshall game record of 272 yards and also had four touchdowns. Johnson broke Ron Darby’s record of 262 yards set in 1988 against Western Carolina.
The Thundering Herd (8-0 season, 4-0 Conference USA) needed every single yard and touchdown of Johnson’s.
FAU (3-5, 2-2) led 16-14 at halftime, but the Marshall defense clamped down and kept the Owls scoreless in the second half. The Herd outscored FAU 21-0 over the game’s final 18 minutes.
“We came out in the second half and did what we had to do,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “I thought the defense played tremendous, the offense made plays in the second half and did what we had to do to go win that football game.”
Marshall’s successful plan of attack was to feed the guy they call “Rockhead” the rock.
Johnson logged a season-high 24 carries — many of which came after he was injured early in the second quarter — and ripped off scoring runs of 58, 62, 66 and seven yards in his record-setting performance.
Even as successful as Johnson was, the Herd found itself trailing 16-14 until quarterback Rakeem Cato hooked up with Tommy Shuler for a 21-yard scoring pass for a 21-16 lead. Cato extended his NCAA record streak of games with a touchdown pass to 40.
On the touchdown play Cato looked outside to wide receiver Deon-Tay McManus, who was in single coverage, but the quarterback’s progression brought him to Shuler, who had slipped behind the defense.
Cato lofted a touch pass over a defender to Shuler, who then made a man miss before diving into the end zone.
“Rockhead was pounding the ball really good today and they sucked in — that’s the only play they sucked in,” Shuler said. “Cato found me and I had to make a person miss. I thought he didn’t see me at first, but then when I saw the ball, I was just happy. I knew I was going to make the other guy miss.”
The game’s biggest momentum change came on the next drive as FAU quickly moved back into Marshall’s red zone, but faced a crucial situation to start the fourth quarter.
Instead of taking a field goal to potentially make it a two-point game with the entire fourth quarter left, FAU coach Charlie Partridge elected to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Marshall 6-yard line.
FAU quarterback Jaquez Johnson lofted a pass into the end zone and Marshall cornerback Darryl Roberts went up over the receiver to bat the ball away and give the Herd possession.
Immediately, Cato and the Herd went to work, and it wasn’t long before they were celebrating another Johnson touchdown run.
Cato connected with Shuler on an 8-yard pass to get the Herd out of the shadow of its own goalline before he pulled the zone option read and took off for 20 yards. That run by Cato kept the defense honest and the FAU hesitation allowed Johnson to bust through the middle for a 66-yard touchdown in which he outraced three defenders who were giving chase.
“Coach told me I had to stop getting caught at the 1-yard line, so I told him I’m going to try my best not to any more,” Johnson said with a smile.
Partridge spoke about that decision to go for it on fourth-and-3 following the game.
“When you are going up against a team of this caliber, you need to create some additional possessions,” Partridge said. “The other factor that came into play was we would have been in good field position, but Johnson broke a big play.
“All the credit in the world goes to Marshall for taking advantage of us, unfortunately.”
As was the case in last week’s contest against FIU, Marshall’s ability to take the two-score lead with 13:55 left forced FAU out of its game-plan of ball control and into more of a passing mode.
The Owls were still able to move the ball into Marshall territory, but the Herd defense bowed its back when it mattered most.
After Corey Tindal disrupted a deep pass for FAU big-play threat Lucky Whitehead that would’ve gone for a touchdown, the Owls were forced into a fourth-and-8 situation that ended with a sack by Arnold Blackmon.
While Blackmon got credit for the sack, it was the rush up the middle of James Rouse that left Johnson with no pocket to step up into. Despite being double-teamed, Rouse got leverage and took two blockers up the field at Johnson’s feet. Blackmon came from the backside and drilled the FAU quarterback to turn the ball over.
The Herd took possession with nearly six minutes left and churned out a five-minute drive in which Johnson broke Darby’s record before capping the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run to set the final margin.
Johnson deferred all credit for the record to his offensive line following the game. Marshall rushed for 328 yards on 35 carries — an average of 9.4 yards per carry.
“It’s their record,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t have done it without them. It starts up front. They hold the record, not me.”
Linebackers Neville Hewitt and Jermaine Holmes both had 18 tackles to lead the Herd while Taj Letman and D.J. Hunter contributed 12 and 11 tackles respectively.
FAU used the leg of Greg Joseph to take a 16-14 lead into the halftime locker room after his 24-yard field goal with 2:06 left in the second quarter gave the Owls the advantage and forced Marshall into its first halftime deficit of the season.
Joseph had two other field goals of 30 and 40 yards, but each one was answered quickly by Johnson touchdown runs.
After Joseph opened the scoring with a 30-yarder with 8:52 left in the first quarter, Johnson took the first Marshall play from scrimmage 58 yards to put the Herd in front.
A 16-yard touchdown pass from Jaquez Johnson to Alex DeLeon was followed by the 40-yarder from Joseph to put FAU up 13-7, but Johnson took the second play of the next drive 62 yards to give the Herd the lead again before Joseph’s third field goal set the halftime score.
For FAU, Jaquez Johnson went 19-of-37 for 179 passing yards and a touchdown while rushing for 61 yards, but the Herd limited him to 123 yards of total offense in the second half.
Whitehead caught 11 passes for 102 yards for the Owls and running back Greg Howell finished with 92 rushing yards, but only 21 in the second half.
McManus caught four passes for 110 yards for the Herd, which heads into its final bye week of the season.