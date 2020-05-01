HUNTINGTON - On a late November afternoon in 2011, Marshall's football season stood on the brink of success or failure.
The Thundering Herd was 5-6 on the season coming in against rival East Carolina, who sported the same record.
In this Senior Day game, one team would see its season end and the other would become bowl eligible.
While Marshall's 34-27 overtime win had plenty of highlights, there was one that stood out among the rest: a one-handed backhand catch by Marshall junior wide receiver Aaron Dobson late in the first half.
To this day, it is one of the most individually spectacular plays to ever be seen at Joan C. Edwards Stadium or in Marshall history.
That dynamic play, plus the Herd's overtime win to gain bowl eligibility, was enough to grab No. 34 on our list of Marshall football's Top 50 moments.
Here is the original story that ran from that game on Nov. 26, 2011.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
By ANDREW RAMSPACHER
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON -- The story of how the Marshall University football team qualified for a bowl game began at about 9:15 a.m., Saturday.
Vinny Curry, the most outspoken of the Thundering Herd's 15 seniors, knew it was time to rise and shine.
Not just him. All of them.
"I woke up this morning and it was emotional," Curry sad. "I was missing my mom and everything, but I can't be sad. If I'm up, I want everybody in the hotel up. Everybody.
"So I went kicking doors, sending text messages and getting everybody ready to play."
Rakeem Cato heard his knock and got his text. He was pumped.
Travon Van got the same thing. He was pumped. Same for Tyson Gale. Same for Aaron Dobson.
Winning vibes were flowing some six hours before kickoff.
"He asked, 'Ya'll boys ready?,'" Dobson said of Curry's message. "Definitely, everyone felt good coming into this game."
It showed.
At 7:05 p.m., Darryl Roberts stepped in front of a desperation fourth down pass from Dominique Davis to make it official.
For the first time since 2009, the Thundering Herd (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA) is likely headed to a postseason bowl game.
Marshall woke up early and stayed late to survive a wild 34-27 overtime affair with East Carolina before 22,456 entertained fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
For a while, though, it appeared that could be coming ECU's way.
The Pirates entered Saturday in the same predicament. At 5-6, they too were one win away from making holiday plans at some bowl resort. Instead, their season ended at 5-7 and 4-4 in C-USA.
Marshall threw the first punches as Cato connected with Dobson on a 77-yard scoring bomb on the game's opening play from scrimmage.
"We were working on that all week," Cato said. "We knew it was going to be a great play. ... The safety bailed down and he froze for a little bit. And A.D. just ran by him.
"He just made a great catch."
On the ensuing kickoff, Phillip Warren stripped the pigskin from ECU's Derrick Harris and Alex Bazzie recovered at the Pirates' 16-yard line.
A Tyler Warner field goal later and Marshall was up, 10-0.
But East Carolina came back, getting touchdowns on back-to-back drives.
Davis twice hit 6-foot-8 Justin Jones for scores to make it 14-10 heading to the second quarter.
The lead was extended to seven after Mike Barbour nailed his first of two Edwards Stadium record 57-yard-plus field goals.
His second ridiculously long boot -- a 58-yarder -- gave ECU a 20-17 lead at the halftime break.
How did the Herd score to get its final points of the first half? Check out SportsCenter later.
With 2:05 left in the second quarter, Cato hit Dobson on a 13-yard TD fade to the back left corner of the end zone in which the athletic junior receiver jumped and pulled the football in with his backhand over a Pirates' defensive back.
"I don't know, in my 30 years of coaching, if I've ever seen a catch like that," Holliday said.
Warner's 23-yard field goal to cap off a 13 play, 71-yard drive knotted the game 20-20 with 4:49 to go in the third quarter.
It stayed that way well into the fourth because Barbour had a 52-yard attempt clang off the crossbar and Antavious Wilson spoiled a 53-yard snag from Cato by fumbling into the end zone, his second cough-up of the day.
Yet, the Marshall defense held ground, giving Cato the controls again at the Herd's 35 with 8:09 to play in regulation.
On a third-and-9 from the MU 48, he hit Jermaine Kelson for 19 yards.
Two plays later, Van raced 33 yards to pay dirt.
"Basically, it was just O-linemen setting up blocks and me running," Van said. "That's it."
But Davis still had 4:49 and 82 yards to go.
One of the most prolific passers in ECU history, the senior led a 15-play drive that resulted with a 6-yard toss to Jones at the goal line.
27-all. Hello, overtime.
"Go win the game," Holliday told his team. "Find a way to win."
Offensively, the Herd did courtesy of two plays. A back-side wheel route to Van, which went for 24 yards. And a Martinez 1-yard touchdown plunge.
With Warner's extra point, Marshall forced ECU's hand with a 34-27 advantage.
"We ran a little power and we plugged it in there," Martinez said.
Then, the defense got to plugging itself.
ECU's final possession of 2011 consisted of four plays. Two runs, an incompletion and a crazy Davis scramble which ended with a Roberts pick at the 10.
Game over.
Cue the high-fives, hugs, cartwheels, flips and fireworks in the Huntington distance. .
A fitting way to end a fitting Senior Day.
"No," Curry said when asked if someone could have scripted it all any better.
Cato completed 23 of 29 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns.
"We just had a ball," he said.
One that started with an early wake-up call.