EDITOR’S NOTE: After Marshall dropped its home opener to Troy to begin the 2004 season, no one really gave the Thundering Herd a chance as they strolled into Ohio Stadium to face No. 9-ranked Ohio State.
It was an emotion-filled day for college sports with the college football Saturday falling on the third anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy — the first such instance since the terrorist attacks in New York.
The Buckeyes were a top-10 team under Jim Tressel and had national championship aspirations as the 2004 season began.
Those nearly came to a crashing halt in the early portion of the non-conference season, however, as Marshall went into Ohio Stadium and nearly pulled an upset.
Here is our original game story from Marshall’s 24-21 loss to No. 9 Ohio State on Sept. 11, 2004 — a wild contest that lands at No. 35 on Marshall football’s Top 50 list.
COLUMBUS — The celebration spoke volumes of the college football classic waged Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.
Seconds after Mike Nugent’s 55-yard field goal cleared the uprights, fans stormed the field and Ohio State players joined at midfield. The raucous, impromptu party lasted for several minutes in the wake of the No. 9 Buckeyes’ 24-21 victory over Marshall before a crowd of 104,622.
The scene was unlike any in recent memory at Ohio State’s historic stadium. The Buckeyes, just two seasons removed from a national championship, usually don’t celebrate with such fervor after defeating a mid-major opponent.
“That tells you that they respect us,” Marshall defensive end Jonathan Goddard said. “We came out here and got their respect. We probably didn’t do it at first, but we came out and showed them that we can play with anybody in the nation.”
Marshall certainly had the respect, and the stunned silence of a packed Ohio Stadium crowd, when wide receiver Brad Bates and quarterback Stan Hill connected on a 23-yard touchdown to the tie the score at 21-21 with 8:40 remaining.
Bates’ touchdown came on third down and 19 after Ohio State accepted a holding penalty. Had OSU declined, Marshall likely would have set up for a field goal attempt.
“It was a good pass by Stan and great up front by our linemen,” said Bates, who caught three passes for 29 yards. “Stan just put it where it needed to be and I made the play.”
Bates caught the ball just in front of the goal line and between two defenders and dove past the pylon for the touchdown, energizing the Marshall sideline and the approximate 10,000 Thundering Herd fans in attendance.
“I knew in my head that the tide was turning,” Marshall linebacker Kevin Atkins said. “Things were going our way and I thought we were going to win the game.”
That score was set up by a Chris Royal interception of Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick. On the next play after Bates’ touchdown, Royal again picked off Zwick, who was throwing deep to Santonio Holmes. The sophomore wideout burned Marshall for seven catches, 199 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, but was limited to three catches for 19 yards the rest of the way.
Marshall failed to capitalize on Royal’s second interception when Ian O’Connor pulled a 35-yard field goal attempt wide left with 3:17 remaining. The teams then traded punts, giving Ohio State possession at its 45-yard line with 25 seconds remaining.
Zwick completed three passes for 23 yards, and following a 5-yard illegal shift penalty against Ohio State, Nugent hammered his career-long field that had plenty of distance but barely stayed inside the right upright. It was Nugent’s first game-winner on the final play of a game.
“First it was going dead center and then it started going back in,” Nugent said. “I was just telling it to go in and that last second it made it by about two inches.”
Nugent’s kick meant another disappointment for the Thundering Herd (0-2), despite a stellar performance. Marshall held Ohio State’s power running game to 79 yards on 26 carries, the defense forced four turnovers and scored a touchdown and the Thundering Herd offensive line rebounded in resounding fashion after a rough season opener against Troy.
“Coming in here we knew we could do it,” said Goddard, who returned a Lydell Ross fumble 26 yards for a first half touchdown. “So when we started to do it we weren’t surprised. They were.”
Trailing 21-14 at halftime, Marshall controlled the second half behind its new-look offensive line and fast, physical defense. The Herd set the tone with a 17-play, 83-yard drive lasting 9:19 that featured 14 combined runs by Earl Charles and Ahmad Bradshaw.
“I think that one drive especially, they got us going a little bit sideways,” Ohio State coach Jim Tressel said. “And (they) were making some nice cuts and I’ll bet you we’ll find out that maybe we were playing high a little bit because usually if you play up a little bit, you’ll get pushed sideways.
“But they’re a very good outfit and they had us on our heels a little bit.”
The marathon march ended without points, however, when O’Connor was dropped for a 2-yard loss attempting a fake field goal.
“We were just trying to set the tone, tell them that we were going to run the ball, play smashmouth football,” said Charles, who rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. “But it didn’t work out for us so we have to put it behind us and move on to next week.”
Marshall’s physicality took its toll in the second half, running 42 plays to Ohio State’s 24.
“They really did a good job in coming at us today and we really did not have an answer for them,” Ohio State cornerback Ashton Youboty said. “But we made the plays when it mattered.”
It was an odd battle of back-and-forth at times, with Ohio State stretching the field with a vertical passing game and Marshall playing the part of the Buckeyes with power running. The Thundering Herd outrushed OSU, 150-79, but the Buckeyes had a 318-140 passing edge.
“We came together more as a team in the second half,” Atkins said.
Holmes was dynamic from the onset, sprinting past cornerback Roberto Terrell and safety Curtis Keyes on an 80-yard touchdown. The third longest reception in Ohio State history gave the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead less than six minutes into the game.
Two possessions later, Holmes again was running behind Marshall’s secondary, beating cornerback Willie Smith and safety Moriah Anderson on 47-yard touchdown for a 14-7 advantage.
Ohio State’s final scoring drive of the opening half featured a pitch and catch session between Zwick and Holmes. Four times the connected for a total of 53 yards, setting up Zwick’s slant pass to Roy Hall for a 20-yard touchdown and 21-14 halftime lead.
Working with huge cushions, Holmes totaled 199 yards and two scores on seven first half receptions.
Marshall moved the ball well in the first half, reaching Buckeyes territory on half of its eight possessions (including a Hill kneel to end the second quarter), but managed just seven points.
The lone scoring drive was a 12-yard, 80-play march lasting 4:21 and ending with Charles’ 2-yard touchdown run. A 12-yard scramble by Bernard Morris, who was attempting a reverse pass, and a 19-yard run by Charles keyed the drive and knotted the score at 7-7 with 5:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Marshall’s other score was unconventional, unless you’re Goddard. His strip of Ross and 26-yard return to the end zone was the third fumble return for a touchdown of his career.
While other defenders stood Ross up at the line of scrimmage, Goddard ripped the ball from the senior tailback’s grasp and sprinted just ahead of linebacker J.T. Rembert to tie Ohio State at 14-14 with 5:36 left in the first half.
Ross finished with 90 yards on 24 carries, and Zwick completed 18 of 30 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Holmes totaled 218 yards on 10 catches, including consecutive receptions for a combined 17 yards on the game-winning drive.
Bradshaw, a true freshman, led Marshall with 77 yards on 17 carries. Hill threw for 140 yards and a touchdown on 22-of-34 passing. True freshman Emanuel Spann led the Herd with seven receptions for 39 yards.
Both Bradshaw and Charles found running lanes and Hill was comfortable in the pocket behind a much-improved offensive front. One week after allowing eight sacks to Troy, Marshall yielded three, but each could have been considered coverage sacks.
“It was a complete turnaround from last week,” Marshall coach Bobby Pruett said. “Seth Cook came in at right tackle, we got some guys stabilized and they did a great job.”
Marshall continues the toughest September stretch in school history next Saturday at Georgia. Kickoff between the hedges in Athens, Ga., is 1 p.m.
“We’re tired of losing and we’re tired of not capitalizing off of other team’s mistakes,” Atkins said. “We’re going to go into this Georgia game prepared to capitalize do what we’ve been doing with great effort.”