EDITOR'S NOTE: Marshall football enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in recent time in 2014.
The memories during that season included earning a ranking in the initial year of the College Football Playoff rankings before a Senior Day upset at the hands of Western Kentucky.
The Herd's lone Conference USA title followed in a win over Louisiana Tech in Huntington, which landed the team in the inaugural Boca Raton Bowl against Mid-American Conference champion Northern Illinois.
In the final game of their careers, Marshall quarterback Rakeem Cato and wide receiver Tommy Shuler put on a show to lead the Herd to a 52-23 win over the Huskies at FAU Stadium.
Here is the original story that ran following that victory, which ranks No. 37 on the Marshall football Top 50.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — When Marshall University accepted the bid to the Boca Raton Bowl, the Thundering Herd said it wanted to show what it could do against the best possible opponent.
Mission accomplished Tuesday night.
The Herd football team seized control early in a 52-23 win over Northern Illinois in the inaugural Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. The announced crowd was 29,419 — the stadium’s capacity — but many empty seats were seen.
Marshall finished the season at 13-1 and matches its record for all-time wins at the FBS level. The 13 wins matched the undefeated 1999 team that was 13-0.
“I thought our kids played tremendous,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “We’re going to miss these seniors. We’ve got a great group of seniors that changed the culture of Marshall football, won 13 games and was one point away from going undefeated. That’s a tremendous football team that can play with anybody.”
Holliday said the team was going to present the game ball to Jane Kopp, wife of former Marshall President Stephen J. Kopp, who passed away last week. The players wore decals with “SJK” on their helmets in remembrance of him.
“Our football team played with heavy hearts today,” Holliday said. “We lost a great president. We lost a president unexpectedly who is our biggest fan. I’ve never been around a president in my coaching careers that loved football like he did. ... I know Dr. Kopp, he’s smiling up there somewhere because he’d be proud of this football team and I am, too.”
Quarterback Rakeem Cato was 25 of 37 passing for 281 yards and three touchdowns in his final game in a Herd uniform. He was named as the Most Valuable Player for the Boca Raton Bowl.
Many of Cato’s throws went to his best friend, wide receiver Tommy Shuler, who made 18 catches for 185 yards and one touchdown. Shuler’s 322 career receptions is the Conference USA record.
Devon Johnson rushed for 131 yards and one touchdown, giving him the second-best single-season in Marshall history with 1,767 yards.
After taking an advantage into halftime, the Herd put the game away in the third quarter.
NIU’s Cameron Stingily answered a 6-yard touchdown catch by Shuler with a 24-yard touchdown run to make it 31-20, but Angelo Jean-Louis caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Cato to put the Herd ahead three scores for good.
With NIU behind, the Huskies had to abandon the rush-oriented attack and go more to the air with quarterback Drew Hare. The Herd responded by teeing off on Hare and forcing the Huskies into punt situations.
Northern Illinois (11-3) wasn’t able to stop the Herd offense, which used favorable field position to put the game away.
“Give credit to Marshall,” Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey said. “They made a ton of plays tonight and we didn’t make enough. I didn’t think we played really well and that’s too bad because we had an unbelievable season and a great ride.”
Cato hit Deon-Tay McManus on a 27-yard touchdown pass to push the advantage before punctuating his career with a 4-yard touchdown run.
“It’s been a fun ride for us, just to see us grow up and really come together as a team and do what we wanted to do, which was win championships, be a 10-plus season win back-to-back,” Cato said. “It’s been a huge blessing.”
Marshall took a 24-13 lead into the locker room after a first half that featured lots of Cato-to-Shuler connections and nearly a Shuler-to-Cato connection as well.
Shuler caught all seven completions from Cato in the first half for 106 yards, including a 42-yard pass that set up Johnson’s 2-yard touchdown that put the Herd up 24-10 before a 30-yard field goal by Christian Hagan ended the half.
Northern Illinois had no answer for the Cato-to-Shuler connection.
“I think we had the things in to stop them,” Carey said. “I don’t think we executed at times.”
On Marshall’s first scoring drive, Shuler caught a 10-yard pass from Cato to pass Josh Davis for the all-time Herd record in receptions.
The catch also put Shuler past 1,000 yards on the season, making him only the second wide receiver in Marshall history to achieve three 1,000-yard seasons. Shuler joins Mike Barber on that list.
On the following play, Cato faked a handoff to Johnson and walked in on a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Herd its first lead at 14-7.
Justin Haig’s extra point following the score set the all-time record for points by a Marshall kicker, passing Tim Openlander’s previous mark of 337. Haig also added a 28-yard field goal.
The key sequence of the first half came with Marshall leading 17-7 following Haig’s field goal. Northern Illinois drove to the Marshall 1-yard line, but a pair of defensive stops forced a 19-yard field goal by Hagan.
“The mark of a good running team is that you run well when you need to and we couldn’t tonight in some key situations,” Carey said.
Northern Illinois took a 7-0 lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Hare to Juwan Brescacin when the Herd defense blew a coverage.
However, Deandre Reaves returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a score to knot the game 7-7.
It was Marshall’s first kick return for a touchdown since Troy Evans’ 100-yard kickoff return against Southern Miss on Oct. 2, 2010.
“I’ve been waiting on that since last year, man,” Reaves said with a smile. “It’s about time, huh? It was blocked up so well. They did a hell of a job this past week. I told them, ‘If you hold your blocks for three seconds, I promise you we’re going to make it happen.’”
The kick flipped the game’s momentum and started a string of 17 consecutive points for the Herd.
Hare finished the game 15 of 27 passing for 225 yards with one touchdown while rushing for 50 yards. Joel Bouagnon led the Huskies with 82 yards rushing.
Marshall recorded its fourth consecutive bowl victory and the third for the seniors in their four seasons. Holliday has never lost a bowl game as a head coach.