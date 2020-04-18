EDITOR’S NOTE: As Marshall’s football team headed to Louisville to take on the Big East member on Oct. 1, 2011, the Thundering Herd was a team searching for itself.
Marshall was 1-3 overall and, at the time, had just six wins in the first 16 games of the career of Doc Holliday. The program needed a big win to start things on the path to progress.
Louisville was coming off a win over rival Kentucky and had one of the nation’s top young quarterbacks in Miami native Teddy Bridgewater, but he would not be the best Miami-based quarterback on the field on this day.
Marshall’s defense intercepted Bridgewater twice in the final five minutes of play — the first to set up Rakeem Cato’s game-winning touchdown pass to C.J. Crawford, and the second to seal the win — as the Herd left Papa John’s Stadium with a 17-13 win over the Cardinals.
Those late-game heroics on both sides of the ball earned the No. 41 spot in Marshall football’s Top 50.
Here is the original story from that day in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With 2 minutes, 17 seconds to go in the third quarter of Marshall University’s 17-13 win at Louisville on Saturday, sunshine suddenly splashed all over the east side of Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.
While that half of the 53,267 game spectators went into squinting mode or opted for their shades, the Thundering Herd tried to use it to represent something new.
As in another opportunity to make a play when so many had eluded the Thundering Herd all day.
So, when Tron Martinez managed just a 1-yard pickup to the Louisville 15, not all was lost.
Less than one minute later, Justin Haig — a knee-jerk replacement for Tyler Warner after the senior kicker banged one field goal attempt off the left upright and had another blocked at the line of scrimmage — drilled home a 24-yarder to get the Herd within three.
In a way, it was a mini-victory. After all, to that point, Marshall had driven into Louisville territory five times and only had seven points to show for it.
In another way, Haig’s boot was foreshadowing of what was to come.
Eventually, the Herd was to get fed up with its slip-ups with golden chances against a big conference bully.
Eventually, it did just that.
When Tyson Gale made a fourth quarter interception, Rakeem Cato found C.J. Crawford for a winning 4-yard touchdown five plays later.
After Omar Brown picked off Teddy Bridgewater on Louisville’s final offensive play, the Herd ran Martinez two more times before Cato took three gratifying kneel-downs.
It was over.
“We found a way to win.” said MU head coach Doc Holliday.
Did they ever.
Like its games against the two other BCS opponents on its 2011 schedule, Marshall was hanging around in the first half.
In fact, like what Marshall did at West Virginia in the opener, the Herd drew first blood.
On the Herd’s first possession, Cato marched his troops 79 yards in 12 plays, taking up 6:32 and resulting in a Jazz King 2-yard scoring snag.
But those would be Marshall’s only first-half points.
As much as it knocked on the door (four trips to at least the U of L 43), Marshall just couldn’t find its way into the end zone.
On the contrary, the Herd defense was having its fits with Bridgewater and a dangerous Louisville hurry-up offense.
The freshman, who grew up just minutes from Cato in Miami, completed 10 of 14 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown as the Cards led 13-7 at halftime.
That’s when Marshall decided to go into shut-down mode.
“We were losing, but we knew the game wasn’t over yet,” Brown said. “So we just came out, kept our head up and played hard.”
Louisville gained all of 114 yards of total offense in the final 30 minutes. The Cardinals got into Marshall territory four times, but the only time they really threatened to score was when Chris Philpott’s third quarter 47-yard field goal attempt missed wide right.
There were plenty of highlights to go around — Gale’s wrestling of a pick from Josh Bellamy, Vinny Curry’s bulldozing of a U of L offensive tackle and proceeding takedown of Bridgewater.
But the biggest and most satisfying of them all was Brown’s game-clinching interception with 1:21 to go.
The senior co-captain simply played follow the deflected ball.
“It might have been tipped twice,” Brown said. “When I saw it got tipped, I just had to go get it.”
He did ... but not before it bounced off Trevor Black’s helmet and in-and-out of the cradle of a hard-charging Darryl Roberts.
Brown lunged for the pigskin and snatched it up ever-so-tightly at the MU 37.
“There was just real focus out there,” Brown said. “We knew it came down to us to win this game because the offense did their job so it was up to us this time of the season to make a play.”
That clutch offense Brown referred to surrounded Cato and the Herd’s final meaningful possession.
The true freshman grew up a little when he roped one into Crawford to complete the most crucial play of his young career.
“They doubled (Aaron) Dobson,” Cato said. “And usually when they blitz, No. 2 (Preston Brown) will pick up the tight end, but he (Crawford) just came through.
“He was just wide open and made a good catch.”
Cato finished with 18 completions in 30 attempts for 236 yards and those two scores.
He, like the rest of the Herd, didn’t get down when opportunities kept flying by the wayside.
“My quarterback coach, Coach (Tony) Petersen, just told me to stay in the game and keep making plays and everything will be OK,” Cato said.
Marshall (2-3) was better than OK.
The Herd overcame last-minute suspensions (receivers Antavious Wilson and Troy Evans) and untimely offensive letdowns to pull off the program’s first win over a BCS opponent since 2003.
“That’s what good teams do,” Holliday said.