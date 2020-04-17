EDITOR’S NOTE: Marshall University quarterback Rakeem Cato broke many records during his time with the Thundering Herd. However, there was one that stood out among the others. It is one that still stands in the NCAA record book to this day — the streak for consecutive games with a touchdown pass. Cato holds the record at 46, but he broke Russell Wilson’s record with his 39th in a 45-13 win at FIU on Oct. 18, 2014. Here is the original game story from that contest, which comes in at No. 42 in the Marshall football Top 50 Moments.
MIAMI — For three quarters, Marshall University’s football team struggled to break away from FIU and its stout defense.
A short stretch late in the third quarter and early in the fourth period Saturday made sure Marshall’s contingent of Floridians would leave their home state happy.
The Thundering Herd scored three touchdowns in a span of 3:47 to turn a tight contest into a blowout, 45-13, win over FIU at FIU Stadium where attendance was announced as 13,163.
“We had a little adversity there in the first half, but our kids came out in the second half and played extremely well,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “That was great to see.”
Marshall, ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press Poll, moved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in Conference USA.
Rakeem Cato notched a touchdown pass in a 39th consecutive game, breaking the NCAA record of 38 set by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson when he played at N.C. State and Wisconsin. The senior from Miami broke the record with a with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Yurachek with five seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The touchdown tied the score, 7-7, after FIU (3-5, 2-2) took an early lead on a 1-yard run by Alex McGough.
“How about Cato,” Holliday said. “That’s a record, guys, that may never be broken. That’s a heck of a record, and if anybody deserves it that young man does.”
Cato completed 15 of 27 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
The tide turned late in the third quarter with Marshall clinging to a 17-7 lead.
On a first-down play, Cato spun out of a would-be sack and scrambled before finding Devon Johnson, who broke a tackle and raced 46 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to three scores.
Johnson’s run seemed to liven the entire Marshall sideline up a bit.
“Cato did good escaping the pocket and just rolling out and seeing me and hitting me wide-open,” Johnson said. “I broke a tackle and I was just trying to get in the end zone.”
On the next series for FIU, Arnold Blackmon got a hand on a pass from McGough and it bounded into the arms of Jarquez Samuel, who returned it to the FIU 27. On the next play, Cato and Johnson hooked up again for a 27-yard score.
McGough’s troubles continued on the next drive as Corey Tindal stepped in front of a pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-7.
Johnson finished with 117 yards on nine carries, including a 71-yard rumble to set up Cato’s record-setting touchdown pass. The running back was also the Herd’s leading receiver with three catches for 79 yards and two scores.
A.J. Leggett led Marshall with nine tackles while Neville Hewitt had eight tackles, including two sacks. Tindal had seven tackles and the interception return for a touchdown.
“We just had to stay focused,” Hewitt said. “We had a slow start in the beginning and we said we had to take it one play at a time. We needed to do our job and wrap up.”
Angelo Jean-Louis hauled in a 13-yard scoring pass from Cato in the second quarter to make the score 14-7 at the half.
McGough finished the game 14 of 27 for 176 yards and two interceptions while being sacked three times. Alex Gardner led FIU’s ground attack with 104 yards on 25 carries before leaving injured in the fourth quarter. Jonnu Smith had eight catches for 74 yards.
Richard Leonard had an interception of Cato in the second quarter to give him a conference-best five for the season.
Marshall returns to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the Herd hosts Florida Atlantic in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.