HUNTINGTON — Marshall tight end Gator Hoskins had made a habit of big catches for the Herd offense in 2013. He saved his best performance for last, catching six passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-20 win over Maryland in the 2013 Military Bowl.

Marshall football Top 50

HUNTINGTON - Marshall football is in its 50th year since the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which nearly ended the program.

In this series, HD Media looks at the Top 50 moment in Herd football history since that tragedy on Nov. 14, 1970, which took the lives of all 75 patrons aboard Southern Airways Flight 932.

Today, we look at No. 44: Marshall's 31-20 win over Maryland in the 2013 Military Bowl.