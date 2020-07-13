EDITOR’S NOTE: In this series, The Herald-Dispatch takes a look at the 10 most important players for Marshall football to see success in the 2020 season.
Note that it is not the 10 best players; instead, it is the most important.
The series continues with No. 6 — junior defensive end Darius Hodge.
HUNTINGTON — On Oct. 12, Marshall defensive end Darius Hodge put together one of the top individual performances in Thundering Herd history in a 31-17 win over Old Dominion.
Hodge finished with a career-high seven tackles, but more importantly logged 4.5 sacks, which tied for the most in school history and was tied for third in Conference USA history.
It showcased the type of talent that Hodge possesses for the Herd defense, which will be a needed commodity in the 2020 season. The difference from 2019 to 2020 is that Marshall’s defense needs that level of play from Hodge in 12 or more games — not just one flashy contest.
That’s why this offseason, the focal point of Hodge’s game has been consistency each day.
“The biggest thing we want out of Darius is a consistent effort each week in which we can count on plays,” Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert said. “He had the great game against ODU last year, but then some games, you didn’t see much out of him.
“That’s the biggest thing we need because he’s an extremely gifted player. That’s been our talk to him since the start of the offseason. He’s an impact player and he can change the game. We need to see that every Saturday that we go out there.”
While Hodge filled the stat sheet against Old Dominion with seven tackles and 4.5 sacks, his season totals showed that production was not guaranteed each week in Marshall’s defensive front rotation. Hodge finished 2019 with 41 tackles while adding 8.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks — both team highs.
Just how big of an impact can he have, though?
There were two games in which he did not register a tackle — Boise State and Middle Tennessee. Both those games were Herd losses. Production doesn’t necessarily come in the form of tackles, obviously, but Hodge does possess the ability to be disruptive from the edge spot.
As Lambert pointed out, Hodge also has the versatility to move to different places, which he’s hoping to utilize during the 2020 season. That versatility and playmaking ability could land Hodge as one of Conference USA’s best and as a future NFL player if he makes the turn this year with consistency.
One player that Lambert likened him to was former Charlotte defensive end Alex Highsmith, whom Lambert coached with the 49ers. Highsmith became C-USA’s elite defensive end and was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.
“Alex made himself into a player just with his work ethic, so we talked to Darius a lot about going one day at a time and improving each day in pass rush skill and run defense,” Lambert said. “He’s a guy who can really take off this year and have a good season.”
With several veteran players along the defensive front now gone, including Marquis Couch and interior linemen Channing Hames and Milan Lanier, Hodge’s progression is one that will be central to the Herd getting pressure in the backfield consistently.
It makes him one of the vital cogs of the defense as the Herd gets set for the 2020 season.