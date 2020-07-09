EDITOR’S NOTE: In this series, The Herald-Dispatch takes a look at the 10 most important players for Marshall football to see success in the 2020 season. Note that it is not the 10 best players; instead, it is the most important. The series kicks off with No. 10 — sophomore wide receiver Talik Keaton.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall sophomore wide receiver Talik Keaton is no stranger to big plays.
His first collegiate touch in a Marshall uniform was a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown against VMI that continued his play from spring and fall that made him one of the players to watch in 2019.
However, injuries plagued his redshirt freshman season and limited his productivity as a wide receiver, which is where Marshall expected him to shine — especially with early injuries to Obi Obialo and Artie Henry.
With a long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keaton is back to full strength and expected to contribute as a major playmaker for the team.
Keaton comes back as the top return man in Conference USA and one of the tops nationally, but for Marshall to succeed, Keaton has to become a consistent performer in the receiving game with quarterback Isaiah Green.
The spring and preseason featured consistent plays from Keaton that had expectations high for the 2019 season, but little nagging ailments limited him to nine catches for 140 yards and one touchdown, which came in the win over Rice.
“When he was playing last year, he wasn’t playing 100 percent,” Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said. “When he had opportunities to make plays for us, he did, so I’m expecting huge things from Talik.”
Keaton’s skill set is one of the most versatile on Marshall’s roster — so much so that he took repetitions on both the outside and at slot.
Add that to his duties as a dynamic punt returner and Cramsey feels that Keaton has as much upside as any player on Marshall’s roster for 2020.
“I think Talik is a talented, talented football player who was a freshman last year,” Cramsey said. “The best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores.”
Marshall’s passing game last season was more contingent on throws to the tight end and deep routes with Broc Thompson on the outside.
For Marshall’s offense to take another step under Cramsey, the intermediate passing game has to improve, which will be square on the shoulders of Keaton and company.
Due to injuries, Marshall went to two and three tight-end personnel groupings during some of 2019, but ideally the Herd would get back to a three-receiver set that features Keaton and likely Willie Johnson and Artie Henry with Broc Thompson and Corey Gammage also out there.
The most important of these is Keaton, however, because his presence — whether inside or outside at receiver — can force the defense to respect the passing game, which opens things up for Brenden Knox and the rushing attack by potentially forcing defensive switches that take a defender out of the box.
Also, Keaton could become one of the most dangerous return men in the nation if healthy this season.
That is another key to the Herd’s attack, which helps make him one of the most important players coming into 2020 for the Herd.