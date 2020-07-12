EDITOR’S NOTE: In this series, The Herald-Dispatch takes a look at the 10 most important players for Marshall football to see success in the 2020 season.
Note that it is not the 10 best players; instead, it is the most important.
The series continues with No. 7 — sophomore safety Micah Abraham.
HUNTINGTON — There weren’t many highlights for Marshall’s football team during the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
However, one of the first came from freshman safety Micah Abraham.
Playing in the same stadium that his father, Donnie, once roamed as a cornerback, Abraham intercepted a pass from his safety spot and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to get Marshall on the board.
It was a special moment at Raymond James Stadium for Abraham, whose father played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001.
It also was a building of confidence as Abraham capped a successful freshman season with Marshall that ended with him being named to Conference USA’s All-Freshman Team as a defensive back.
When Marshall lost veteran safety Brandon Drayton to off-field issues in the middle of the season, it thrust Abraham into the spotlight quickly as an up-and-coming defensive force for the back end of the Herd defense.
Abraham learned alongside veteran safety Nazeeh Johnson and built a chemistry with him as a safety tandem that is expected to produce in 2020.
While Johnson is already a bona fide safety in Conference USA, the success of the back end of Marshall’s defense is reliant on Abraham’s continued ascent into an every-down participant.
Following Drayton’s transgressions, Abraham started the final six games of the season and started to really get his footing over the last four contests.
Abraham had five tackles and a pass breakup in the win over Louisiana Tech and followed that up with a career-best six tackles in the Charlotte loss.
Then, after a five-tackle performance in the FIU win, he added three more and his first career interception in the bowl loss to UCF.
At 5-10, 169 pounds, Abraham is undersized for the position, but so was former Marshall safety Malik Gant, who is now with the New England Patriots.
Gant turned into a star for the Herd after making his impact during the early portion of his career, and Marshall’s coaches are hoping that Abraham takes a similar ascent with his family’s NFL pedigree.
If he does, the safety spot could become one of Marshall’s best with Abraham joining Johnson and Derrek Pitts in a rotation that gives the Herd some defensive flexibility on the back end.