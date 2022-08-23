HUNTINGTON — Marshall star running back Rasheen Ali will take some time away from the football team and will miss a portion of the upcoming season, head coach Charles Huff said in a statement Tuesday.
“Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically and emotionally ready to return, he will be back. Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him, and we are looking forward to getting him back soon," the statement reads.
Ali was not present at the most recent scrimmage and Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 20. He was supposed to appear for a public meet-and-greet and autograph session in conjunction with Huntington Quarterly on Saturday, Aug. 27, but that was also cancelled “due to a family issue,” the magazine tweeted from its account Monday.
"We do not have an anticipated return date at this time. When we do, we will let everyone know. Out of privacy and respect for Rasheen and his family, we will not comment further on this topic until he is back with us,” Huff added.
The redshirt junior running back ran for 1,401 yards in 2021 and scored a NCAA-leading 25 touchdowns in 2021, but it will be up to Khalan Laborn, a senior transfer from Florida State, and Ethan Payne, a sophomore from Poca, to carry the torch until Ali can return.
After the breakout season, Ali landed on a handful of watchlists for college football awards including the Maxwell Award (presented to the College Player of the Year), the Paul Hornung Award (the most versatile player in college football), the Wuerffel Trophy (celebrates a student-athlete's performance on and off the field, especially in the area of community service) and the Walter Camp Football Foundation Watch List (the award goes to the 2022 National Player of the Year). He was also tagged as a Pro Football Network second team All-American.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
