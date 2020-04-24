EDITOR’S NOTE: Marshall was the visiting team in its own stadium and an underdog to a team it had lost to by 20 points in the regular season. The Thundering Herd, though, knew something about winning championships, and when it took on Western Michigan in the 2000 Mid-American Conference title game, that experience showed.
The Herd used a strong defense and vastly improved offensive line to win a rematch with the Broncos to capture its fourth consecutive league crown.
Here is the original game story that ran in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2000.
HUNTINGTON — Mid-American Conference teams can boot Marshall out of its locker room. They can force the Thundering Herd to use the opposite sideline. They can make Marshall wear road jerseys in its own stadium.
What they can’t do is beat the Herd when it counts most.
Underdog Marshall (7-5) defeated Western Michigan, 19-14, Saturday afternoon to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive MAC title in front of 24,816 at Marshall Stadium.
“It doesn’t matter about the locker room, sideline or where they play the game,” an elated Marshall coach Bobby Pruett said. “You still have to go through Huntington to win the MAC championship.”
With the victory, the Herd earned the right to play Cincinnati (7-4) in the Motor City Bowl on Dec. 27 in the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich.
Marshall built a 13-0 halftime lead, fell behind 14-13, and rallied to win on Byron Leftwich’s 29-yard touchdown pass to John Cooper with 6:14 left in the game.
Danny Derricott’s interception with 1:21 left allowed the Herd to run out the clock.
The victory avenges a 30-10 regular-season loss to Western Michigan (9-3) and marks the third time the Herd has defeated the Broncos in four games in the last 13 months.
“They won when they had to win,” Western Michigan coach Gary Darnell said of Marshall, which has defeated the Broncos in two consecutive MAC title games. “They did it a minimal amount this year, but when it came time to do it they did the job.”
Marshall dominated the first half, playing inspired football, particularly on defense. In the initial 30 minutes, Marshall outgained Western Michigan, 283-62, holding MAC player of the year Robert Sanford to 40 yards rushing.
The Herd took a 3-0 lead, scoring on the game’s opening drive. Marshall moved 70 yards in 13 plays, mixing the running of tailback Franklin Wallace with the passing of Leftwich. Western Michigan blitzed frequently, a tactic that worked well when the teams met on Oct. 5, but proved costly Saturday. Marshall used the draw and play fakes to make defenders pay when they gambled on the blitz.
Western Michigan, though, was happy to come away having given up nothing more than a field goal, especially considering that Marshall had a first-and-goal at the 5 but gained just two yards.
Marshall blew a prime opportunity to take a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. Tight end Gregg Kellett dropped what would have been a 25-yard touchdown pass with 13:39 left before halftime. Two plays later, wide receiver Nate Poole dropped a pass that would have moved Marshall inside the Broncos 15. Kicker J.R. Jenkins then missed a 43-yard field goal at the 12:47 mark of the second quarter to allow Western Michigan to come away unscathed.
Marshall wasted another chance on its next possession, driving to the Western Michigan 31 before Leftwich, while scrambling, fumbled and Carlos Smith recovered for the Broncos.
Again, though, Marshall’s defense responded. Western Michigan faced third-and-1 at the Herd 49 with 7:07 left in the second quarter, but Sanford was stopped for no gain. The Broncos gambled, going for it on fourth down, but linebacker George Miller dropped Sanford for a 2-yard loss, giving Marshall possession at the Western Michigan 49 with 6:39 left before the half.
Marshall converted the defensive stand into points, but again it merely was a field goal — a 30-yard kick by Jenkins with 4:51 left. The Herd, with a first-and-10 at the Broncos 13, had hoped for a touchdown and twice threw to the end zone, incomplete for Darius Watts.
After another Marshall defensive stop, the Herd finally broke through for a touchdown. On second-and-8 at the Western Michigan 44, with 1:37 left in the quarter, the Broncos blitzed. Leftwich got rid of the ball quickly to Watts, who had run a slant pattern on the right side. Cornerback Ronald Rogers gambled on the play, reaching in to try to knock down the ball, but missed. Watts caught the pass, turned and raced untouched into the end zone for a touchdown.
“The blitz cost them two touchdowns today,” Pruett said.
The half ended with Marshall leading 13-0 and the crowd on its feet, cautiously optimistic as the fans remembered Marshall’s rally from a 23-0 third quarter deficit to beat Western Michigan, 34-30, in the 1999 MAC Championship Game.
The teams traded possessions throughout the third quarter, taking valuable time off the clock and putting pressure on the Broncos as they tried to catch up. Marshall’s pass rush and coverage took away the deep pass, forcing Western Michigan to rely on its running game and short passes.
The Broncos stayed composed and moved the ball methodically, converting a critical fourth-and-inches at their own 45 into a first down with 1:57 left in the third quarter. That play allowed the 80-yard, 11-play drive to continue. The trek ended with Jeff Welsh hitting Steve Neal with a 22-yard touchdown pass to pull Western Michigan within 13-7 with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.
Western Michigan’s touchdown put the pressure back on Marshall, which needed just a field goal to make the Broncos’ comeback task extremely difficult. The Herd, though, couldn’t put the game away and the Broncos took advantage.
Despite not having Sanford, who left the game in the third quarter with a hip injury, Western Michigan went 81 yards in five plays, with Welsh hitting Josh Bush on a post pattern for a 41-yard touchdown with 12:52 left in the game. Brad Selent’s extra point gave the Broncos a 14-13 lead.
Marshall appeared to have stopped Western Michigan on the drive, dropping the Broncos for a loss on fourth-and-1 at the Herd 46, but Marshall was flagged for being offsides on the play and that gave Western a first down.
After an exchange of punts, Marshall scored the winning touchdown. The Herd used short passes, including three for 29 yards to David Foye, to move to the Western Michigan 29 in seven plays before Leftwich hit Cooper with a short pass and the senior wide receiver went around a perfect block by Lanier Washington and raced to the end zone, giving Marshall a 19-14 lead with 6:14 left. The 2-point conversion pass to Kellett was incomplete.
Western Michigan took over at its own 20 with 6:10 left. Welsh, under heavy pressure, hit tight end Mobolaji Afariogun for a 34-yard gain to the Marshall 45.
The Broncos converted a third-and-3 at the Marshall 38 into a first down at the 33.
The Broncos faced fourth-and-4 at the Marshall 27 with 3:05 left, but Welsh threw an incomplete pass, giving the Herd the ball.
Marshall ran three plays, gaining seven yards. Before punting to give Western Michigan the ball at its own 20 with 1:30 left. Derricott then intercepted a Welsh pass to clinch the title.
Marshall outgained Western Michigan 358-264 and held the Broncos potent ground game to just 86 yards.
Now, the Herd turns its attention to Cincinnati.
“I’ve only seen them one time and they were ahead of Miami something like 45-0,” Pruett said.
“They’re a good team. They’re an outstanding opponent. We’ll have a great challenge. (Bearcats coach) Rick Minter is a good guy. Maybe it’ll lead to us playing them in a home-and-home series.”