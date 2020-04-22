EDITOR'S NOTE: Marshall University's first victory at the NCAA Division I-A level was memorable for more than just being the program's initial win. The triumph on Sept. 6, 1997, at tradition-rich Army was spectacular, quirky, exhausting and scintillating. It was a game of big play vs. keep-away. Thundering Herd wide receiver Randy Moss became a national sensation after hurdling an Army tackler, a video clip that has been viewed millions of times.
Here is the original story that ran in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 7, 1997:
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Conventional military wisdom suggests that the side that controls the air wins the war.
That also applied to college football Saturday in its military capital, despite Army's tremendous bid to keep the ball away from Marshall's offense in the Thundering Herd's 35-25 victory in front of 30,358 at Michie Stadium.
The Cadets ran 100 plays to Marshall's 35, but the Herd made more of its opportunities to improve to 1-1 and post its first victory as a Division I-A team.
The win was Marshall's first over a I-A opponent since Sept. 10, 1988, when it beat Ohio, 31-14. It broke a six-game losing streak against I-A competition. Five of those games were played while Marshall was a I-AA team.
"It was a boost for us to get a win and establish ourselves at this level," Marshall defensive end B.J. Cohen said.
Army's powerful Wishbone offense ate up time, but still wasn't enough to counter Marshall's quick-strike air attack. The Herd had the ball just nine of the game's first 33 plays, but still led 14-0 thanks to long touchdown passes from Chad Pennington to Randy Moss and LaVorn Colclough.
Pennington later hit Moss with a 79-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter, making it 21-12 to take considerable steam out of Army's comeback attempt.
The Herd's other touchdowns came on a 43-yard fumble return by defensive tackle Ricky Hall, and a 3-yard run by senior fullback Javonne Darling.
Army's defense geared to stop the run, leaving Marshall's receivers in single coverage.
"If they're going to play the best player in the country one-on-one, that's tough," Herd coach Bobby Pruett said of the Cadets' strategy to cover Moss. "We came to run the football, but when they line up to bump-and-run Randy, we'll try throwing it to him. They'd say I was an idiot if I didn't."
Moss' third-quarter touchdown was as much a credit to his strength as his speed. He took the ball away from cornerback Jamar Mullen at the Army 47-yard line and sprinted unchallenged into the end zone.
"I knew going into the game that he was a good athlete and it was going to be a tough game for me to go against him with his speed and height," Mullen said.
Marshall's first touchdown was set up after Army used 10 plays to drive from its own 19 to the Herd 5 only to fumble. Hall recovered and three plays later Pennington hit Moss for the second-longest touchdown in the 74-year history of Michie Stadium.
The pass, which came on third-and-5 at the Marshall 10, traveled just about three yards in the air. Moss, running a short crossing pattern, took advantage of defenders being screened away from him. He caught the ball, weaved through two defenders, hurdled another and raced into the end zone to make it 7-0.
"He stepped back and I got blocked," Mullen said. "We missed a couple of tackles. After that, it was a footrace. With his speed, it's hard to catch him."
Another Army turnover deep in Marshall territory set up the second Herd touchdown. The Cadets drove to the MU 24 before Herd cornerback Larry Moore intercepted Johnny Goff's pass in the end zone for a touchback. Six plays later, Pennington hit Colclough on a slant pattern and the junior wide receiver ran 35 yards to complete the 36-yard touchdown play.
"They pressed our receivers — came up in our faces," said Colclough, who caught a 30-yard pass earlier in the drive after Army defenders fell for a fake reverse to Moss. "We have some of the best receivers in the country. We were able to take advantage of single coverage."
Army (0-1) scored on fullback Joe Hewitt's 7-yard run with 8:24 left in the second quarter, but a bobbled snap led to Eric Olsen missing the extra point and made the score 14-6. The missed conversion altered Army's attack all day, as the Cadets were forced to go for two points after their next three touchdowns. They failed on all three attempts.
Army made it 14-12 with 18 seconds left in the second quarter when Ty Amey scored on a 2-yard run to cap an 18-play, 83-yard drive. The crowd sensed a comeback, especially against a tired Marshall defense that was on the field 24:56 of the first 30 minutes.
Pennington, though, hit Moss for a TD to open the second half.
"We were tired, but we'll take points every time," said Herd linebacker Larry McCloud, who had 14 tackles, second to Rogers Beckett's 17. "It was unfortunate for the defense, because we were tired, but you have to put points on the board."
After a rare exchange of punts, Army took over on its 49, but Hewitt fumbled after taking a jarring hit from McCloud. Hall scooped up the fumble and rumbled, escorted by Cohen and John Grace, 43 yards for the touchdown to make it 28-12.
Army's time-consuming, ground-oriented attack was hard-pressed to catch up after that.
Amey ran 1 yard for a TD to make it 28-18 with 4:23 left in the third quarter, but Marshall responded with an Army-like drive of its own. The Herd went 72 yards in 14 plays, using 8:16, with Darling scoring to make it 35-18 with 11:07 to play. Except for three passes totaling 17 yards, all the yardage was gained on the ground.
"Everybody got their blocks and I hit the holes," said tailback Llow Turner, who ran seven times for 43 yards during the drive. Turner finished with 73 yards on 16 attempts.
Army executed its offense well, rushing 84 times for 466 yards. Amey led the attack with 21 carries for 108 yards. Bobby Williams added 99 yards on 16 tries, and Goff gained 99 yards on 23 attempts.
Pennington completed 9 of 14 passes for 252 yards. Moss caught five balls for 186 yards.
A key statistic was turnovers. Army had two. Marshall had none.
Marshall now turns its attention to next week's Mid-American Conference opener at Kent.
"It's good to have a win, but next week's our biggest game of the season," Pennington said. "If we want to go to a bowl, we have to win our conference and that starts with winning next week."