Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24) and Jacob Conner (4) attempt to trap Morehead State's Trent Scott (11) during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall’s Jacob Conner throws down a dunk as the Herd takes on Morehead State during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. For more photos, visit www.herald-dispatch.com.
Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24) and Jacob Conner (4) attempt to trap Morehead State's Trent Scott (11) during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall’s Jacob Conner throws down a dunk as the Herd takes on Morehead State during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. For more photos, visit www.herald-dispatch.com.
HUNTINGTON — It hasn’t taken Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni long to see exactly what his freshmen can do.
On Saturday night, those freshmen helped fuel Marshall’s 83-59 win over Morehead State as both Micah Handlogten and Jacob Conner logged special efforts to lead Marshall (5-1) to its fifth straight win.
“I’m shocked at the freshmen, honestly,” said Marshall guard Andrew Taylor, who led the Herd with 19 points. “This is the best freshman class I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”
To complement Taylor’s production, Handlogten scored 14 points and had 14 rebounds, while Conner added 15 points. All those numbers were career bests.
For Handlogten, the performance came against Morehead State’s Alex Gross — an NAIA All-American who is using his extra year of eligibility with the Eagles.
Despite being five years younger than Gross, Handlogten held his own, battling the Eagles’ big man down low and corralling several tough rebounds while finishing a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor.
“He went from I was going to redshirt him to a starter, so yeah, we’ve seen it,” D’Antoni said, talking about Handlogten’s growth since coming in.
Marshall never trailed in the game, leading for 37:34 of action. However, Morehead State’s Mark Freeman cut the deficit to 44-43 early in the second half with his fourth 3-pointer, which prompted the Herd to switch into a zone.
The move worked as Morehead State, who hit 50% of its 3-pointers in the first half, cooled considerably in the second half, hitting just one of 10 attempts.
Marshall made a run to get the game back out to double figures, but Morehead State (3-4) hung around until the 6:30 mark when Kam Curfman caught fire.
After missing his first eight 3-point attempts on the evening, Curfman hit two in 35 seconds and three of four during a 13-0 run that closed the book on any Morehead State rally.
Marshall jumped out quickly, using its inside game to get to the rim and finish in close to build a 25-13 lead.
However, the Eagles battled back to within three points late in the first half before Taevion Kinsey got a block that led to a Taylor 3-pointer on the other end that produced a 37-31 halftime lead.
Kinsey also had 15 points for Marshall in the win.
Gross and Freeman each finished with 16 points in the loss for Morehead State.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.