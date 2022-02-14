HUNTINGTON — Marshall's men's basketball team needed a win in the biggest way Sunday.
Coming off a lackluster home loss to FIU, Marshall headed to UTEP having dropped 13 of 14 games and seemingly having regressed on the court.
With a big performance needed, Marshall's biggest player -- 7-foot center Goran Miladinovic -- stepped up and provided the spark.
Miladinovic finished with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting while adding 11 rebounds for the first double-double of his Marshall career in the Thundering Herd's 88-79 win over UTEP.
After the game, Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni praised his big man's efforts.
"For all those doubters of Goran, I'm telling you, that boy's got talent," D'Antoni said of Miladinovic. "He's got good hands, he's got soft touch, he's 7-foot, 245 (pounds). You can't give up on that guy and you wouldn't, if you came every day to practice. You can see him going from not being able to play to easily moving forward to where he became a factor."
While his touch and presence around the basket were big, Miladinovic's feel for the game and decision-making were what stood out in Sunday's win.
UTEP's defense worked over the screens set by Marshall's bigs with a post player switching to contain the Herd's guard while his teammate chased over top of the screen.
That left Marshall's guards to get the ball into the open area -- primarily the middle, where the bigs were rolling off screens --- to continue to work the advantage.
Miladinovic was the big beneficiary, attacking the basket or getting the ball moving out of the middle to open up shots for the Herd from the inside out.
"Their defensive scheme created that," D'Antoni said. "They get above the bigs, which means the ball has to get out of their hand to the next guy. Goran really made the decisions from there on."
The end result was a 56% shooting performance from the floor, which included a 50% mark from 3-point range.
Not only was Miladinovic efficient from the floor offensively, he also was not a liability on the defensive end for the Herd, helping Marshall limit UTEP to just four offensive rebounds.
More importantly for D'Antoni, Miladinovic maintained a consistent level of play during a career-high 31 minutes.
"In about three or four minutes, it's normally 'Get me out, coach!'" D'Antoni said.
Despite the struggles, Miladinovic said Sunday was the type of win that can help the team to move past its early-season struggles.
"We've just got to show up every day and play with energy," Miladinovic said. "I know it's tough when our morale is down and we're losing, but we've just got to do it every day. I think we brought the right energy today and we were able to win."
D'Antoni said games like Sunday's not only help the team, but also help in building individual confidence, which is what he hopes is seen in Miladinovic moving forward.
"I think this is going to help him," D'Antoni said. "It won't be a straight shot up, but I think this will be there and is something we can remind him about. Before it's all over with, this guy's going to be a real asset to the program."
Marshall (9-16 overall, 2-10 Conference USA) returns to practice Tuesday in anticipation of Thursday's 7 p.m. contest with Old Dominion (10-15, 5-7) at Cam Henderson Center.