CHARLESTON — After building a substantial lead over the first two rounds, Kerrigan Parks knew that fairways and greens would be her ticket to a championship at the 97th West Virginia Women's Amateur.
And while it wasn't perfect — and golf never is — Parks' third and final round was more than enough to lap the field.
The rising senior golfer at Marshall fired a stress-free 1-under-par 69 on Tuesday to finish at 3 under for the tournament, sailing to a 15-shot victory over second-place Susan Glasby, of Huntington, at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston. Parks went wire to wire and wasn't seriously pushed throughout the three-day event.
"My game plan didn't really change," Parks said. "I just wanted to go at pins, make as many birdies as I could and just play my game. I didn't want to change anything."
A native of Flushing, Michigan, Parks is now arguably the queen of golf in two states after winning the 2018 Michigan Women's Amateur as well as the Michigan Golf Association Women's Player of the Year honor before playing for the Thundering Herd.
"It's really nice to be a winner in two states," Parks said.
Parks was offered an additional year of eligibility at Marshall due to the coronavirus wiping out the spring season, but she will decline it to pursue an education in pharmaceuticals at a university to be determined. That means Tuesday could theoretically be Parks' lone appearance in the West Virginia Women's Amateur if school takes her elsewhere after next spring.
But Parks, who played alongside and stayed with college teammate and former George Washington standout Torren Kalaskey, said the experience was a special one she'll remember.
"It was so awesome to play with all these West Virginia Golf Association girls," Parks said. "They all know each other, they're all good friends, and that's something I really like. I'm not really a country-club kid at home, so I never really had that. It's just really awesome being here."
Behind Glasby, who finished at 12 over, were Vienna's Lauryn Davidson (16 over), Princeton's Sarah Cole (19 over) and Kalaskey (21 over).
Hurricane's Savannah Hawkins, who swept the WVGA's Junior Match Play and Junior Amateur events this summer, faded a bit on Wednesday with a 15-over 85 to finish at plus-28 for the tournament, good enough for solo possession of sixth place.
For Kalaskey, who was playing at her home course and whose name was on the primary sponsor (Kalaskey Orthodontics), it was a nerve-wracking week in several ways. Kalaskey finished as the event's runner up a year ago, falling by just one shot to Adeena Shears.
But with the cancellation of the spring season, Kalaskey estimated she hadn't played in a tournament since last fall, a situation echoed by several of the college-age players in the field on Tuesday.
"Honestly, I chalk this up to nerves," Kalaskey said. "I'm hitting all right and I'm scoring OK when I practice, and then I get out here ... It's been a while since I've been in a tournament so I blame a lot of this on nerves.
"The home course was comforting for the first two days, and then it was irritating. I've played out here for the last 10 days straight and haven't had more than one double-bogey in a round, and then I come out here and double four of the holes. It's frustrating, but it makes me want to find a way to work through the nerves for future tournaments."
Hawkins won the low junior award for the event, while Shepherdstown's Karen Kinnett was the low senior with a three-round total of 46-over 256, good enough for 12th place.