HUNTINGTON -- Paul Holley, a member of the Marshall University Hall of Fame, has died. He was 72.

Holley, from Chesapeake, Ohio, died Monday after a long illness. He was a standout pitcher with the Thundering Herd from 1966 through 1969. He was inducted into the school's hall of fame in 1995.

During his college career, Holley led Marshall in starts, innings pitched, wins and strikeouts. As a sophomore in 1967, he went 4-4 with a 2.05 earned run average. The next season, Holley went 5-3 to help the Herd, not only its first winning record of the decade at 18-7, but the highest win total to that time in school history.

As a senior in 1969, Holley pitched four complete games and went 3-2 with a 1.82 ERA as Marshall set a school record with a team ERA of 2.75. That season Holley was a first-team all Mid-American Conference selection.

Holley finished with a career record of 12-9 and a 2.64 ERA. He struck out 155 batters  in 170 1/3 innings.

Holley is survived by his wife Mariana Lewis Holley, three sons and wives Shad (Christel) Holley, Dathan (Allison) Holley and Gabe Holley.

Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church in Huntington, with visitation from 5:30 to 7 p.m.. A private family burial will be in Rome Cemetery in Rome Township, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.

