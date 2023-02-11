HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University Hall of Fame football player Larry Coyer, 79, died Friday.
Coyer was a standout at Barboursville High School in the late 1950s before playing at Marshall, from which he graduated in 1964. He coached the Thundering Herd secondary from 1965 through 1967 and was inducted into the school's hall of fame in 1987.
"I remember Larry well," said Sherrie Morgan of Chesapeake, Ohio. "He was a true son of Marshall."
Coyer led the Thundering Herd in interceptions in each of three seasons and his total of 13 was a record that stood for 20 years. Coyer was all-Mid-American Conference in football and also wrestled.
Coyer, who died after a short illness, began his NFL career in 1994 as an assistant with the New York Jets. He was an assistant coach with the Denver Broncos from 2000 through 2006, serving as defensive coordinator the last four seasons there. He then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff before becoming defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 through 2011. He worked as a scout for Washington in 2013.
Joe George of Huntington said he was saddened by Coyer's death.
"I had deep admiration and respect for a true son of Marshall," George said.
Coyer's pro coaching experience began in 1983 with the USFL's Michigan Panthers. He also coached with the league's Memphis Showboats.
Coyer left Marshall to coach at Bowling Green from 1968 through 1973. He later coached at Iowa, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Memphis State, UCLA, Houston, Ohio State, East Carolina, Pittsburgh and New Mexico State.
George Kosanovich, a native of Weirton, West Virginia, and Marshall graduate said he remembered Coyer fondly.
"Larry was my first boss at Martins Ferry (Ohio) High School," Kosanovich said. "Great football mind."
The Broncos released a statement of condolences for Coyer's family and friends.
“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former Broncos defensive coordinator Larry Coyer,” the Broncos wrote in a statement. “A widely respected coach with a distinguished and remarkable 50-plus-year career, Larry was a key part of four Broncos playoff teams and their 2005 AFC Championship Game berth. Our hearts go out to the Coyer family.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
